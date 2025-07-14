Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has posted a photo of herself with a strange man on her official Instagram page

The style influencer didn't disappoint with her look for the lovely photoshoot, which has become the talk of the town

Some social media users have speculated that the handsome man could be Nadia Buari's partner

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has taken to her official social media pages to wish a handsome man a happy birthday.

The celebrity mother, who has kept her private life separate from her public persona, has rarely featured any man online, except for her brothers.

Nadia Buari gets fans talking with a romantic post featuring a handsome man. Photo credit: @nadiabuari.

Nadia Buari poses with a strange man

In a recent Instagram post, Nadia Buari expressed her affection for a striking man by sharing a photo of the two to celebrate his special day.

Many fans speculated that this attractive man might be the father of her beautiful children, whose faces she has kept hidden from her followers.

For the occasion, Nadia wore a simple, colourful round-neck dress that complemented her stylish sunglasses, while the man donned a designer short-sleeved shirt and matching trousers.

The style influencer showcased her naturally long, lustrous hair and appeared without makeup for the photoshoot.

kudzykim

"Omo finally oooh. Happy birthday, our husband 😂😂

patriciaanakwah

"Glorious Blessed birthday 🎉🎂🍾. That is not her husband she have a tiktok with her husband where she sitting in his lap the body and hair not matching up."

official_cindycash1

"Ghanaians can talk papa Boi... Happy birthday 😍😍🙌."

stitch_by_p stated:

"No be small confusion dey all man for comments but what I know is this is not our Arab hubby 🙌."

_nelos_world stated:

"Just wish him well and move 😂 She already knew That a lot of questions will be on the comments section,she will be reading and smiling all through today .Biko Happy Birthday My Brother 😂."

annpurequeen stated:

"Happy birthday to him, wishing him long life and prosperity 🎉🎂❤️."

Iamjayd3 stated:

"This no be her husband o those of you that dey overdo."

mc_kayla_goldheart stated:

"Confusion wan wound people for comments section 😂😂."

Check out the photos below:

Nadia Buari reenacts a scene in Straw movie

Nadia Buari has wowed her fans by demonstrating her acting skills through a reenactment of scenes from Tyler Perry's latest film, "Straw."

Recognised as one of the top African actresses, Nadia stepped into the role of Janiyah, played by Taraji P. Henson.

Nadia Buari and Taraji P. Henson model in stylish outfits. Photo credits: @nadiabuari and @tarajiphenson.

Janiyah was a single mother confronting her merciless boss, Richard, portrayed by Glynn Turman, demanding her paycheck after enduring workplace exploitation.

This powerful scene highlights the harsh realities of such exploitation, showcasing not only Nadia's exceptional talent but also the compelling narrative of a resilient woman standing up against injustice.

Check out the photos below:

Nadia Buari celebrates her 42nd birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nadia Buari, who released beautiful photos on Instagram to celebrate her forty-second birthday.

The style influencer looked magnificent in a stylish ensemble that complemented her beautiful skin tone.

Some social media users have commented on Nadia Buari's stylish ensemble and hairstyle for her birthday shoot

