In the viral video, Rihanna sang and made strange faces while dancing to musician Black Sherif's Where Dem Boyz

Many people were not pleased with the remarks by some netizens in the comment section, while others admired her love for music and dance

Rihanna, the daughter of controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa, has subtly thrown a jab at critics using musician Black Sherif's Where Dem Boyz.

Agradaa's daughter sings Blacko's song

Rihanna took over Agradaa's husband, Angel Asiamah's, TikTok account with her incredible talent of singing and dancing.

In the viral video, the little girl sang and danced passionately to Black Sherif's "Where Dem Boyz," a trending song from his "Iron Boy" album, released on April 3, 2025.

Rihanna, a budding dancer of the international Ghanaian dancer Afronita's dance academy, AfroStar Kids Academy, danced while making strange and powerful facial expressions and hand gestures.

Such gestures are taught at the dance academy, and it is a way to lure viewers into one's dance steps.

Meanwhile, Rihanna's mother, Nana Agradaa, is serving 15 years at the Nsawam Female Prison after she was found guilty of chalatanic advertisement and defrauding by false pretence.

Video of Rihanna singing Where Dem Boyz

Reactions to Rihanna's video

Ghanaians loved how Rihanna sang Blacko's song, Where Dem Boyz in the TikTok video with so much passion.

The reactions of social media users to the trending video of Agradaa's daughter, Rihanna, singing and dancing to Black Sherif's song:

Na God said:

"You will one day become a lawyer or judge and fight for your mum kk."

Modestine said:

"So our children will get another Agradaa in their era 🫢."

LashesbyShuga 🖤🔐 said:

"May our children not hear that we’ve been jailed just because we are trying for them to have a comfortable lifestyle🙏."

>!!🧸GRASIELLA 💕🦋 said:

"Our children will have little Agradaa 😂😭."

Abena Dansoa said:

"The child has nothing to do with this so you people should stop misbehaving. some of you are chronic Thieves but you won't be happy if your child is mocked with it. leave the child alone. all of you are saints now right."

Gyal🦋Lyk Ama💞🦋💚 said:

"This search bar is konkonsa o😂 which one too is Agradaa in prison uniform 😂😂😂."

maame jooh papabi🥰 said:

"Your mother will never spend 15 years in prison, she will come back and take care of you 🥺🥺🥺😢😢😢."

Rihanna sings Blacko's Soma Obi

YEN.com.gh reported that Rihanna, daughter of controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa, warmed hearts after appearing cheerful and peaceful in a new video, even as her mother begins a 15-year prison sentence.

The clip captures Rihanna feeding birds in a serene setting, all while emotionally singing Black Sherif’s *Soma Obi*, showcasing both innocence and strength amid family trials

Fans expressed relief seeing Rihanna in good spirits, lauding her for staying resilient even as her mother faces legal turmoil.

Source: YEN.com.gh