Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has announced that she was in the music video of musician Akwaboah Jnr's new song, Smile Again

She shared a snippet of the music video on her Instagram page and urged her fans to stream it and to also share the link

Many people were excited to see Nadia Bauri play a major role in the music video, as they applauded her in the commetn section

Star actress Nadia Buari featured in the music video of musician Akwaboah Jnr's newly released song, Smile Again, which is making waves in the country.

Nadia Buari features in Akwaboah's music video

Nadia announced to her millions of followers on Instagram that she was in Akwaboah Jnr's music video.

In a heartfelt message she wrote in the caption, the Merry Men 3 star thanked her fans for all the love they had shown her regarding the main role she played in the music video.

Smile Again music video

In the concluding parts of her message, she urged her fans to stream the song on YouTube and to also share the links.

"Akwaboah “Smile Again” Out Now on YouTube. Thank you all for the love and support and pls don’t forget to share. Cc— @akwaboahmusic"

In the same Instagram post, she shared a snippet of the Smile Again video, which looked like a promotional video as well as an announcement that the full song had been released.

Reactions to Nadia Buari in the music video

Many people were left in awe of Nadia's singing talent. They applauded her singing the words to the song perfectly and with so much emotion.

Nadia's looks have always been likened to American singer and songwriter Beyoncé Knowles Carter, as she always rocks voluminous, long blonde hair.

The lovely reactions of social media users to Nadia Buari's feature in Akwaboah's music video are below:

thechefmamita said:

"Omgggg our Beyoncé is out here singing, slay!!! 😍😂"

dine.xe said:

"Rumour has it that Beyonce was found shakin’🤭🤭 Them go feel am!!!"

teeklassic2000 said:

"Am I the only one thinking out loud that this isn't her voice???"

official_lellyko said:

"God bless you for promoting this 😍😍❤️❤️🔥🔥."

theboy_kek said:

"She is Nadia Buari indeed! And no one got it done better than her whattt🤭😍😍😍."

