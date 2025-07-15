Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's son, Nana Kwame Kyeretwie, recently marked his 18th birthday with a private event

A viral photo showed the Asantehene's son cutting a smaller cake at the event held at a private location

Many Ghanaians thronged to social media to celebrate Nana Kwame Kyeretwie with birthday messages

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's young son, Nana Kwame Kyeretwie, celebrated his 18th birthday.

To mark the milestone, a small private party was held for the young man at his residence, with only a few people, including his parents, attending the ceremony.

In a TikTok photo shared by blogger Kwame Baffour, Nana Kwame Kyeretwie was spotted cutting his birthday cake at the small event.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's son beamed with excitement as he stood behind his cake to mark his special milestone.

Nana Kwame Kyeretwie's birthday triggered many reactions from Ghanaians, who celebrated him on his 18th birthday.

Otumfuo's son graduates from DPS Ghana

Nana Kwame Kyeretwie's birthday comes weeks after he graduated from DPS International Ghana in Tema in the Greater Accra Region on Saturday, June 22, 2025.

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, his wife Lady Julia Osei, and daughter Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem travelled from the Ashanti Region on businessman Ibrahim Mahama's Dzata private jet and stormed Accra to watch his son, who was the Head Boy of the prestigious educational institution, graduate.

Other important dignitaries, including former President John Kofi Agyekum Kufuor and some traditional leaders, were also present at the 2025 edition of the DPS International Ghana graduation ceremony.

At the ceremony, Nana Kwame Kyeretwie delivered a speech in front of his parents and the other attendees, where he expressed his gratitude to them for playing a crucial role throughout his academic journey at the school.

Following the conclusion of the graduation ceremony, a party was held to celebrate his achievement, with his family and friends in attendance at a plush venue.

There was a cake for Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's son to cut and enjoy with his family, who were present for the graduation after-party. The colours of the cake were blue, white, and gold, with ‘Prince Nana Kwame K. Osei-Tutu’ written on it. There was a ‘congrats’ topper on the cake.

Reports indicate that Nana Kwame Kyeretwie was admitted to Wesleyan University in the US to pursue undergraduate studies in astronomy.

The photo of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's son, Nana Kwame Kyeretwie, celebrating his 18th birthday at a simple party is below:

Birthday messages pour in for Otumfuo's son

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Rita Dake commented:

"Happy birthday, Prince. May the Lord bless you and keep you safe. 🎁🥰💝."

Maame Pomaah Nhyira said:

"You see how simple they are? If it were me and you, imagine the deco. Simplicity is the best. Happy birthday, Oheneba 🥰."

Sandra James wrote:

"Eii, the Prince of the Ashanti kingdom, God bless you with good health. Happy birthday."

Adwoa_sika commented:

"Happy birthday, King. May God protect you with more blessings and good health."

Eswatini princess vibes with Otumfuo's son

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Eswatini princess vibed with Otumfuo's son, Nana Kwame Kyeretwie, at the Manhyia banquet on Friday, June 27, 2025.

The Asantehene's son and the Eswatini princess appeared to have developed a close bond as they danced on the dance floor.

The Eswatini princess's interaction with Otumfuo's son, Nana Kwame Kyeretwie, triggered many reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

