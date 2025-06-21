On Saturday, June 21, 2025, Otumfuo's son, Nana Kwame Kyeretwie, graduated from DPS International, Ghana

The young man who was Head Boy in his senior year shared how he felt on his graduation day, considering that several people were present because of him

Social media users who watched the video congratulated the fresh graduate, while some shared other opinions on the post

Nana Kwame Kyeretwie, the son of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, shared how he felt on his graduation day, considering that his parents were present to cheer him and there was much attention on him.

The son of Otumfuo, who doubles as the Head Boy of DPS International Ghana in Tema, Greater Accra region, expressed mixed emotions on the day of his graduation ceremony.

Nana Kwame Kyeretwie says he has mixed emotions on his graduation day. Photo credit: @Opemsuo Radio

Source: Facebook

In a video on X, when asked, he felt Nana Kwame Kyeretwie said he was feeling great and anxious at the same time. He gave reasons for his mixed feelings.

“I feel great, but nervous. Everyone is here and all cameras on me,” the Asanteman prince said.

Nana Kwame’s parents, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Lady Julia, were among other dignitaries who were present. The Asantehene did not only come with his wife but also other people with whom he often travels. Otumfuo’s daughter, Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem, was also present.

Several bloggers were present as well because of Nana Kwame Kyeretwie.

When asked how she felt about her brother’s graduation, Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem said:

“I’m proud of him.”

Other year mates of Nana Kwame Kyeretwie also shared how they felt graduating with Otumfuo’s son:

“He’s my Head boy. We feel very proud of him.”

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians celebrate Otumfuo’s son

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@CadmanAttaMills said:

“This is just a secondary school (high school) graduation? With the caps and gowns? But why? I guess when you spend that much money on education, you have every right to celebrate. Free SHS, anyone?”

@the_edfrimpong wrote:

“adey feel the 1st girl e response waa😂.”

@MakerThousand said:

“Wow, this is beautiful. Mahama comes to power, and Asanteman is doing well. Since Mahama came to power, Otumfuor’s son won an election at the Ghana School of Law, another has held the biggest mining seminar in Ghana, and now this one is also graduating. Aban papa aba indeed.”

@Kolish_ wrote:

“Awurade me daakye mma nti na meebr3 yi o. Sesa nnipa wae!”

@Onas_foods said:

“So this guy nor go PZ or circle ⭕️ before😂😂😂. ))k)p3 de3n w) h)?”

@KyleSarfo wrote:

“Graduating with the king's son??? Hw3 these kids be princes and princesses in their houses ooo🤣🤣 go and ask their parents.”

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh