Former Inspector General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare turned 55 years old on Monday, July 14, 2025

The former IGP's son, Joshua Akuffo Dampare, penned a heartfelt message on social media to celebrate his father's milestone

Many Ghanaians thronged social media to celebrate George Akuffo Dampare on his 55th birthday

The former Inspector General of the Ghana Police Service (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare, celebrated his 55th birthday on Monday, July 14, 2025.

The former IGP's son, Joshua Akuffo Dampare, took to his official X (formerly Twitter) page to celebrate his father on his latest milestone.

He shared multiple photos of himself with his father, George Akuffo Dampare, from his childhood and adulthood, with a short and heartfelt message.

Acknowledging him as his 'main man,' Joshua Akuffo Dampare expressed his gratitude to God for his father's life. He also thanked the former IGP for being his role model throughout his life.

He wrote:

"My main man 🤞🏽. Happy 55th, Dad! I am always grateful to God for your life. I pray for many blessings and a long life in good health. Thanks for being a role model to all of us. We all love you so dearly, our pensioner. 😂❤️."

IGP George Akuffo Dampare's birthday triggered a flurry of messages from Ghanaians in the comment section of his social media post.

George Akuffo Dampare dismissed as IGP

George Akuffo Dampare's 55th birthday comes months after he was dismissed by President John Dramani Mahama from his role as the Inspector General of the Ghana Police Service on Thursday, March 13, 2025.

The announcement of his dismissal was made in a press statement released on social media by the Member of Parliament for the Abura Asebu-Kwamankese Constituency and Minister of State for Government Communication, Felix Kwakye Ofosu.

COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno, who was previously the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Operations, was immediately named as Dampare's replacement by the President and was sworn in at the Jubilee House on Friday, March 14, with senior government officials and top security personnel in attendance.

Days after his dismissal, George Akuffo Dampare, a member and elder of the Church of Pentecost, attended a Thanksgiving Service event at his church on Sunday, March 16, 2025.

At the church event, the former IGP recounted his journey and thanked God for getting the opportunity to lead the Ghana Police Service for almost four years.

Former IGP George Akuffo Dampare's son, Joshua Akuffo Dampare's social media post is below:

Birthday message pour in for Dampare

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Lets_Do__Better commented:

"Happy Birthday to Him. God bless him for his great contribution."

percy_d_wolf said:

"Happy birthday to the old man. May God bless him."

pastor_mensah wrote:

"Happy birthday to you, sir!!! Jnr, kindly extend my greetings to Dr Akuffo Dampare."

Cnelgh commented:

"May the Lord bless your father and treat him the same way he treated unarmed protesters."

Kennedy Agyapong's 'disowned' daughter Anell celebrates birthday

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Kennedy Agyapong's 'disowned' daughter, Anell Agyapong, celebrated her birthday on Monday, July 7, 2025.

The politician's child flooded her Instagram page with a photo of her looking beautiful as she enjoyed her time abroad.

Many of Anell Agyapong's friends thronged to the comment section to shower her with praise on her birthday.

