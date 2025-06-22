Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's son, Oheneba Kwame Kyeretwie, graduated from DPS International on Saturday, June 21, 2025

Seeking a career in astronomy, Kwame Kyeretwie is set to pursue further studies at Wesleyan University in the US

Kyeretwie's graduation and the announcement of his admission to the US university have excited his admirers

Oheneba Nana Kwame Kyeretwie Osei Tutu, son of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is set to further his education in the US following his high school education.

Kwame Kyeretwie, the youngest of Otumfuo's children with his wife, Lady Julia, has reportedly been admitted to Wesleyan University in the US to pursue undergraduate studies in astronomy.

The social media platform Asante Nation announced the young man's admission while celebrating his graduation.

The post suggested that Kyeretwie's choice to study abroad was based on the fact that his choice of programme is not offered by any university in Ghana.

"Currently, there is no public university in Ghana that offers Astronomy as a program. Traditional universities are now getting involved academically, but don’t yet offer full degrees in astronomy. KNUST (Kumasi) hosted the first national Astronomy & Space Science Conference in November 2023, signalling growing student interest," the post explained.

While YEN.com.gh cannot independently verify the reported admission of Kwame Kyeretwie to Wesleyan University, a check on his graduating class' Instagram page confirms his interest in pursuing astronomy as his major.

Otumfuo's son graduates from DPS in style

Oheneba Kwame Kyeretwie graduated from the Delhi Public School (DPS) International in Tema on Saturday, June 21, 2025.

The graduation ceremony became a grand occasion as Kyeretwie's father, mother, former President John Agyekum Kufuor, sister Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem, and other prominent people graced the ceremony.

Otumfuo's entourage arrived in Accra on the private jet and moved to the ceremony in a convoy of luxurious vehicles while Kyeretwie rode in a Rolls-Royce for his graduation.

The head prefect of his school, Otumfuo's son, delivered a speech at the graduation to much applause from those present.

Reactions to Otumfuo's son's graduation and admission

Oheneba Kwame Kyeretwie's graduation and the announcement of his admission to the US university have sparked massive congratulations for him online. YEN.com.gh gathered some of the messages below.

Franco Anokye said:

"Astronomy is the study of stars and heavenly bodies. Congratulations 👏 on your academic success. Asanteman and Ghana is looking forward to seeing you climb the academic ladder excellently."

Chelsea Nana Agyei-sikapa said:

"I knew he was not going to continue in Gh …Go and spread the gospel of Asanteman to the whole ewiase..greatness awaits you my prince."

Jonathan Adutwum said:

"Oheneba, our Prince, go and soar higher and make Asanteman proud. We are all supporting you with prayers.Go and take what belongs to you✌️💤"

Agnes Darboh said:

"Congratulations, Prince Nana Kwame. May our almighty God bless you and give you long life and good health, Amen 🙏 ❤️."

Otumfuo's son dazzles at DPS 2025 prom

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwame Kyeretwie had attended the DPS International Ghana's 2025 prom and leavers dinner event.

The handsome young man made a grand entrance at the event in a Rolls-Royce Cullinan alongside his beautiful date.

Otumfuo's son's appearance at the prom and leavers' dinner triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

