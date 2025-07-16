Thomas Partey's partner, Janine Mackson, has resurfaced on social media amid the former Arsenal midfielder's ongoing legal troubles

Janine offered a snapshot of her current life via Instagram as Partey continues to fight multiple charges in court

The couple, who have been together since 2022, share a daughter whose name has been kept private

Janine Mackson, fiancée of Ghanaian football player Thomas Partey, has spoken without saying a word.

The British model resurfaced on Instagram for the first time since the former Arsenal midfielder was charged with multiple serious offences, quietly offering a glimpse into her world away from the headlines.

Thomas Partey's partner, Janine Mackson, and daughter enjoy vacation in France amid the footballer's legal woes.

Janine Mackson and daughter holiday in France

Choosing serenity over noise, Janine shared snapshots of what appears to be a peaceful retreat somewhere in the South of France.

Though she didn’t tag her exact location, her carousel of scenic photos told the story: sunshine, sea, and special moments with her young daughter.

The 30-year-old, signed with the Body London modelling agency, looked calm and content in the images.

Her posts gave followers a subtle yet powerful update: life was still moving forward.

Thomas Partey's partner, Janine Mackson, and daughter holidaying in the south of France.

Fans react to Janine's first post since Partey's charges

Not long after the pictures went live, her followers showed up with love and support, among them, Thomas Partey himself.

The Black Stars midfielder kept his message short and tender, dropping three red hearts:

"❤️❤️❤️"

Other reactions poured in:

@ramonajuliana admired Janine and her daughter:

“Love these pictures of you two 🧡🥹”

@kiahbennett praised Janine:

“The best mumma ever 🥺🥺🥺♥️”

@millywhite was awestruck:

“Wowwww😍🤍”

@shunithemed hailed:

“The most beautiful! 🔥🙌”

@valeriealexandrova summed up:

“I love you two so much 😭❤️ two angels.”

Janine Mackson takes snapshots while on vacation in the south of France.

Partey and Janine's relationship history

Janine and Thomas reportedly began their relationship in 2022, opting to keep it low-key in the early days, according to The Sun.

Their bond became more visible when Janine travelled to Ghana in June 2023, where she was introduced to Partey’s family.

By October 2023, the couple’s romance took centre stage as Janine announced her pregnancy via Instagram.

On January 23, 2024, they welcomed their first child together, a baby girl. Her name, however, has not been made public.

Three months later, in May, the couple marked another major step when Thomas proposed, sealing their commitment after the arrival of their daughter.

Thomas Partey's performance before his charges

While their personal life reached joyful milestones, Partey continued to thrive professionally.

The midfielder helped Arsenal to a third consecutive runner-up finish in the Premier League and guided them to their first Champions League semi-final in over a decade.

He was later named Best Ghanaian Male Footballer for the 2024/25 season at the Ghana Football Awards.

According to Transfermarkt, Partey featured in 52 matches, scoring four goals and providing three assists during the campaign.

Away from the football pitch, however, serious legal trouble has clouded Partey’s future.

The 32-year-old is currently in the UK, where he faces five counts of non-consensual acts and an additional charge of sexual assault.

His lawyer, Jenny Wiltshere, has strongly denied the accusations on his behalf and stressed that her client is prepared to clear his name through the legal process.

According to the BBC, he is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, August 5.

Partey faces life in prison if found guilty

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh revealed that Thomas Partey could be handed a lengthy prison sentence if convicted of the sexual offence charges against him.

A Ghanaian legal expert weighed in on the matter, stressing the seriousness of the allegations while underscoring the importance of a fair and unbiased judicial process.

