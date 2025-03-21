Majesty, the son of dancehall musician Shatta Wale and media personality Michy, educated her Instagram followers about Fort Amsterdam

Majesty, the son of dancehall musician Shatta Wale and media personality Michy, got many people admiring his smartness after he visited Fort Amsterdam.

Majesty visits Fort Amsterdam

Majesty visits Fort Amsterdam

On his Instagram page, Majesty, shared memorable pictures he captured on his exciting trip to a monumental place in Cape Coast, Ghana.

The place he visited was called Fort Amsterdam which is located in Abandze. Sharing details about the historical place in the caption, Michy's son noted that it was originally built by the Dutch.

In the picture he shared, the brilliant young boy made incredible poses and hand gestures while the fort was boldly in the background. In some of the pictures, he raised his hand indicating how powerful his trip was.

The only child of Shatta Wale and Michy noted that the Dutch built the first in the 17th century. However, it was taken over by the British.

"Did you know that Fort Amsterdam in Abandze, Ghana, was originally built by the Dutch in the 17th century and later taken over by the British?"

Sharing more details about Fort Amsterdam in the Instagram caption, Majesty explained that the fort played a major role in the transatlantic slave trade.

In the concluding parts of his educational post on his Instagram page, Majesty noted that Fort Amsterdam was now a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) listed historical site.

"It played a major role in the transatlantic slave trade and is now a UNESCO-listed historical site."

Reactions to Majesty at Fort Amsterdam

Many people in the comment section applauded Majesty for the educational content. They thanked him for educating them about Fort Amsterdam, hinting that they learnt so much about the historical monument.

Some people noted that Abandze was their hometown, as they expressed their excitement in the moment section.

Others also filled the comment section with emojis and praises for the only child between Shatta Wale and Michy.

Below are the reactions of social media to Majesty's pictures captured at Fort Amsterdam:

sandyyoma said:

"Educative content ❤️."

gladystsibu said:

"That’s my home town oooo."

gh_goddhext said:

"SM Prince 👑🫡✅Majesty ❤️🤘🏽."

Reactions to Majesty at Fort Amsterdam

