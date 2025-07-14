Ghanaian musician Ayigbe Edem announced the death of his father on Monday, July 14, 2025, in a heartfelt social media post

Edem accompanied the post with photos of himself and his father and lamented the death as 'too soon'

His announcement stirred widespread condolences from social media users, who expressed support for him during the difficult period

Ghanaian rapper Ayigbe Edem has announced the death of his father, stirring widespread sympathy on social media.

Image credit: @edemvrmg

Edem took to his Twitter account on Monday, July 14th, 2025, to announce the tragedy.

He shared a photo of himself with his father and expressed devastation with a series of broken heart emojis.

The rapper also described his father’s passing as ‘too soon’.

“Oh Dad 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔. It’s too early, and you know it …” Edem said.

Edem’s announcement elicited a wave of sympathy from Ghanaians on social media, and many expressed their condolences to the rapper.

The Twitter post with Edem’s announcement is below.

All about rapper Edem's family

The Ghanaian rapper, born Denning Hotor, has staked out a reputation as a strong family man over the years, showing how deeply his father’s death would affect him.

Edem is married to Stacey Osekre Hotor, and they have three children together.

He often shares photos of his children and expresses the pride he feels in being a father.

Edem also once spoke about his appreciation for the rapper Sarkodie due to him showing love to his mother-in-law.

In an interview with media personality and influencer Felicia Osei on Onua FM, the Volta Regime Music Group (VRMG) record label boss recounted how Sarkodie made a huge sacrifice to perform at his mother-in-law's birthday party for free despite battling severe malaria,

Edem said the gesture meant a lot for him because of Sarkodie showing up for his family to the extent that he also had to leave his sick daughter in the hospital once to pay Sarkodie back.

“My mother-in-law was organising her birthday party, and Sarkodie was sick. He had malaria. He promised me that he would come and perform for free, so Angel Town (Sarkodie's manager) and others brought him. He was in the car. He had a temperature. He got down, performed and jumped in the car and left." Edem said.

The TikTok video of Edem speaking about Sarkodie helping his family is below.

Ghanaians react to Edem’s father’s death

Social media users expressed their condolences with the rapper on the death of his father.

YEN.com.gh gathered some responses below.

iamphaya said:

"Ow.. wow.. met him at customs recently and we chat ooo! Ow this is sad! Hmm condolences 💐 to you.. hmm."

Humble 💯 wrote:

"Sorry for your loss Chairman."

RasAsaawahGH commented:

"My condolences, Godfather Edem. May his perfect soul rest in peace 🕊️."

contickle said:

"Accept my deepest condolences legend."

atopadinho wrote:

"Lost my dad same day last year, my condolences."

Edem donates to victims of Volta Dam spillage

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that rapper Edem, donated relief items to residents of Mepe whose homes were flooded by the spillage of the Akosombo Dam.

Edem, together with businessman Francis Kofi Kpolu and lawyer Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe, provided help to residents battling to cope in the wake of the disaster.

Many people commended them for the generous donation, while others suggested how to help the residents get back on their feet effectively.

