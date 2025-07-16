Liha Miller and her Nigerian husband, Ikem Casey, have welcomed a new addition after their recent wedding

Patapaa's ex-wife's new husband announced the news by sharing a video of their moments with their new bundle of joy

Liha Miller and Ikem Casey recently got married in a simple, civil wedding after the former divorced her ex-husband

Famous Ghanaian musician Patapaa's ex-wife, Liha Miller, has welcomed her first child with her Nigerian husband, Ikem Casey, shortly after they got married.

The German-Turkish content creator's husband recently took to his official TikTok page to make a significant announcement about the newest addition to their family on Tuesday, July 15, 2025.

Ikem Casey shared a video showing the moments his wife, Liha Miller, gave birth to their newborn baby in the delivery room of a hospital in Germany, where they currently reside.

The video also showed the married couple beaming with happiness as they spent time with their child at home soon after Liha was discharged from the hospital.

Patapaa's ex-wife's new Nigerian husband accompanied the video with a heartfelt message to express his gratitude to God for the baby's arrival into the world.

In the caption of the social media post, he wrote:

"I said it again, what God cannot do does not exist 🥹❤️🙏🫶."

Liha Miller's newborn baby's arrival comes a few days after she announced that she and her new Nigerian husband, Ikem Casey, were expecting a child on Friday, July 11, 2025.

Patapaa's ex-wife also shared photos of herself with her new spouse as they celebrated the good news. She also flaunted her growing baby bump and beamed with excitement as she and her spouse displayed the ultrasound photos of their incoming bundle of joy and the pregnancy test kit.

Liha Miller and Ikem Casey also recently announced that they had gotten married in a civil wedding and shared lovely photos from their union.

Liha Miller officially divorces Patapaa

Liha Miller and her Nigerian husband, Ikem Casey's wedding came weeks after the former officially divorced her ex-spouse Patapaa.

She announced the divorce during a phone interview with blogger and road manager for music duo Keche on Thursday, May 22, 2025.

Liha Miller also shared more information about her divorce from Patapaa and the events that transpired in the courtroom during the proceedings in Ghana.

The former couple, who tied the knot in a colourful, simple traditional wedding in Agona Swedru in 2021, had been separated for over three years.

In 2024, she announced that she had started a romantic relationship with her fiancé after she shared photos of them getting cosy on social media while she was still legally married to her ex-husband.

The video of Liha Miller and Ikem Casey welcoming their newborn baby is below:

