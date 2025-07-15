Kwaku Manu's ex-wife issued a complaint to her American husband, Tim, for being overprotective of her during the marriage

Diane Naa Okailey Nyarko's husband heeded to her complaint and explained the reasons behind his actions

Kwaku Manu's ex-wife's complaints about her American husband triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Diane Naa Okailey Nyarko, the ex-wife of veteran Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu, has courted attention after a video of her and her American husband, Tim, surfaced on social media.

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, the comic actor's ex-wife and her husband were spotted spending time together at their residence in New York in the US.

During their interaction, Diane Naa Okailey Nyarko complained about her husband being overprotective of her and called on him to stop.

She noted that she was a fully grown woman and did not need to be overprotected by her American spouse, Tim.

She said:

"I want you to promise. Stop being overprotective. I am a full-grown woman."

In response to his wife Diane Naa Okailey Nyarko's complaints, her husband promised to abide by her demands. However, he explained that his wife assumed that the Ghanaian beaches were similar to the ones in New York City.

He noted that he had initially intended to warn his wife about the regular changes in the current and temperature of the beaches in his State, which make them unsafe for people at certain times.

Diane Naa Okailey Nyarko and her American husband Tim's interaction triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.

The couple recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary on May 25, 2025. For their milestone celebrations, they went on a dinner date at a fancy restaurant in the US.

Diane Naa Okailey Nyarko got married to her American husband, Tim, in the US in August 2024, three years after her marriage to Kwaku Manu ended.

Diane and her new husband got married in a plush private wedding ceremony in the US, with their close friends and relatives attending.

The video of Dianne Naa Okailey Nyarko warning her husband to stop pampering her is below:

Reactions to Diane's warning to husband

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

AmaAkosua commented:

"He will forever be overprotective because of what you did to Kwaku."

ObaaAma-Nyarkoah said:

"Herh, did you understand the English he spoke? What is overprotective about this?"

conisky wrote:

"You are lucky to have the best African wife ever 🥰."

Good hearts said:

"Kwaku Manu kafra wai naa kyere se your ex-wife is good."

maamemaame commented:

"He is not being overprotective, he is a control freak. Just saying."

