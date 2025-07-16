Gospel singer Florence Obinim, in a video, was seen in a beauty shop in Accra enjoying a facial session

The video comes after several rumours that the gospel star has undergone several cosmetic procedures

Scores of Ghanaians couldn't help but notice the difference in her facial structure as compared to her old days

Ghanaian singer Florence Obinim has courted attention on social media after a video of her enjoying a facial makeover surfaced online.

Florence Obinim new look stokes a frenzy online. Video below: FlorenceObinimMinistries, NailsnBeautyroomgh

In the video shared by the business page of NailsnBeautyroomgh, the Osoro Ne Me Fie hitmaker was seen sitting still as the beautician performed the ombre procedure on her eyelashes.

The ombre brows are a semi-permanent cosmetic tattoo technique that creates a soft, shaded, or powdered look on the eyebrows.

The cosmetic method involves the use of a machine to implant pigment into the skin, mimicking the effect of makeup application.

Scores of fans couldn't help but notice the difference in Florence Obinim's looks as they compare to her previous footage.

The singer, who is married to Bishop Daniel Obinim, the founder of International Godsway Church, has been off the scene for a long time.

In an interview, the singer explained that her absence was due to her increased workload supporting her husband with the running of his church.

Controversies surrounding Bishop Obinim's marriage

The marriage of Bishop Obinim and his wife has not always been rosy.

There have been rumours of cheating on the part of the pastor in the past, including claims that he once had an affair with Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah while his wife was abroad. He also confessed to nearly divorcing his wife some years ago.

However, it appears the couple is doing well now, following the recent remarks of the preacher about his loving wife, Florence Obinim.

In a past video, the preacher's wife stated that she was never going to divorce or leave her marriage for anyone since she had toiled with her husband and deserved to enjoy the fruits of her labour.

Reactions to Florence Obinim's look

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they shared their reactions to Florence Obinim's look.

Mama G said:

eeiii asem Ben kraa nie ahhh God for give them because they don't know what they are doing

ellenjay wrote:

But is necessary to post everything you do, hmmmm get ready for insults.hmmmmm

Albee💜💖 remarked:

Ewiaasi sisa na wa sisa bi wai, atitikwa sem no atwa mu. Have fan jooor

lady Amanda shared:

no matter what you do, the man will still cheat oooo ton eeeeeii

Adjodat commented:

well done, you are now looking like Benedicta Gafah.

prissyannor noted:

I'm not to judge but hmm who also said Eii n nose nso 😜😂🤣

Obinim celebrates Florence on her birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bishop Daniel Obinim had penned a heartfelt message to his wife on her birthday.

To mark Florence Obinim's birthday, Bishop Daniel Obinim shared beautiful photos of his wife looking beautiful with heavy makeup.

In his message, Bishop Obinim expressed his undying love for his wife, whom she acknowledged as an amazing woman.

