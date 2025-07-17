Dancehall musician Stonebwoy has opened up about the chances of contesting for the Member of Parliament position for Ashaiman

During an exclusive interview on Asempa FM, the Gigidba crooner mentioned that he would only take up that role if he could still do music

Ghanaians shared their views on Stonebwoy's political ambition, while others liked his response in the interview

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy has expressed his intention to run for a Member of Parliament position for the Ashaiman Constituency based on certain conditions.

Stonebwoy speaks about his political ambitions. Image Credit: @stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

Stonebwoy speaks about politics

During an exclusive interview on Asempa FM, Stonebwoy spoke about music being his main priority. He mentioned that he would only consider venturing into politics if he were allowed to continue doing music.

The dancehall musician noted that if he were encouraged to do music to make money, he would happily consider the role and make his manifesto known to the people.

"If the Ashaiman people say I can do the job, it is for every four years. I would state my vision and, looking at things, it is Ashaiman I can stand for," he said.

The Overlord hitmaker mentioned that if he was not given the nod to stand as an MP for Ashaiman, he would move to his mother's hometown, Alakple.

He added that if Alakple does not work out, he would try his father's hometime, Anloga, a piece he was certain he would win the seat if he were to stand as the MP for the constituency.

"When I win, I will liaise with companies and work on projects such as poultry farms, speak to the chiefs at Ashaiman and acquire land. Talk is cheap but we can do it," he said.

Reactions to Stonebwoy's political ambitions

Many people liked Stonebwoy's answer regarding his stance on standing for an MP for Ashaiman.

His fans talked about his music and how much they would miss his hit songs if he were to quit music and chase his political ambitions.

Others were not pleased with his political ambitions, as they highlighted struggles in acquiring votes in the parliamentary elections.

The opinions of Ghanaians to Stonebwoy talking about his political ambitions are below:

AFRANE JACOB WILLIAM

"Wisdom is speaking ✌️bhim!!"

kingspartan7

"Ashaiman we dere for u 🔥🔥🔥"

Swedruboy by blood✍️

"Even Ashiaman youth koraa won’t vote for you 😂😂😂😂😂."

Miss Jane

"I'll come and vote for him ❤️."

Ju Bunny

"1Gad is such a lovely soul ❣❣❣❣❣❣❣❣🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

Ramos GH✈️

"😁😁😁 It will be loved if Stonebwoy be a MP it helped a lot for the people because he is very intelligent to do more"

Stonebwoy steps out with his wife Dr Louisa Satekla. Image Credit: @stonebwoy and @drlouisa_s

Source: Instagram

Stonebwoy speaks about the NDC

YEN.com.gh reported that dancehall star Stonebwoy voiced his frustration over being left out of a major government event, claiming favouritism played a role.

Speaking in an interview, he said he was available to perform but was not invited, despite his contribution to the music scene.

His comments sparked mixed reactions online, with some fans pointing to past political ties while others agreed that all artists deserve fair opportunities.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh