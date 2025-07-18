Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy has praised the NDC-led government for its great policies

Livingstone Etse Satekla commended President John Dramani Mahama for appointing hardworking creatives in his government

Some social media users have reacted to Stonebwoy's recent radio interview on Hitz FM trending on Facebook

Stonebwoy, the popular Ghanaian Afro-dancehall and reggae musician whose real name is Livingstone Etse Satekla, has publicly expressed his admiration for the current government's leadership and performance.

In a recent interview with Hitz FM, he articulated his satisfaction with the government's current trajectory, particularly highlighting its initiatives over the past several months.

Stonebwoy praises President Mahama

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy has lauded President John Dramani Mahama for what he referred to as a visionary decision to appoint several key figures from the Creative Arts industry into important governmental roles.

Stonebwoy expressed his confidence in the appointed individuals from the Ghanaian entertainment industry to excel beyond expectations.

“I believe the people appointed by the President in the Creative Arts industry will deliver and make a meaningful difference.”

“The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been in power for almost seven months now, and their performance has been notably impressive,” Stonebwoy stated.

Among those he specifically commended were Kasoulme Sinari and John Dumelo, both of whom he believes are making significant contributions to their sectors and positively influencing the Creative Arts landscape in Ghana.

Stonebwoy talks about his political ambitions

In addition to his political observations, musician Stonebwoy has also shared his aspirations to engage in politics himself, especially considering a bid for the Member of Parliament position for Ashaiman.

However, he emphasised that his ongoing commitment to music would be his primary focus. In an exclusive interview with Asempa FM, he articulated his belief that the realms of music and politics can be interconnected, and he would be open to transitioning into politics only if it did not impede his ability to produce and release music commercially.

“If the people of Ashaiman believe I can effectively serve, I would gladly take on the role, as it’s a commitment for every four years. I would outline my vision for the constituency and, given the state of affairs, I believe I could represent Ashaiman well,” he elaborated.

Stonebwoy also mentioned that if he is unable to secure the Ashaiman candidacy, he would consider running for MP in his mother’s hometown of Alakple, reflecting his desire to serve and give back to the community.

