Dancehall superstar Shatta Wale has jumped to the defence of Sharaf Mahama, the son of President Mahama, over criticisms of his recent boxing event

Sharaf organised a boxing promotion known as Battle of the Beasts in Bukom, but faced questions about the lavish event's funding

Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah, a political pundit, slammed Sharaf in an online video, prompting Shatta Wale to hit back at him

Ghanaian dancehall superstar Shatta Wale blasted political commentator Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah after his recent criticism of Sharaf Mahama.

Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah criticises Sharaf Mahama over Battle of the Beasts boxing event, prompting Shatta Wale to jump to his defence. Image credit: @leo.mensah, @sharafdmahama, @endless1tv

Source: Facebook

Sharaf Mahama, the son of President John Dramani Mahama, organised a boxing event dubbed the ‘Battle of the Beasts’ that was held on Friday, June 13, 2025.

The event was a mega promotion that was attended by numerous high-profile international boxers, including former world champions Anthony Joshua and Amir Khan.

The aftermath of the event sparked a controversy over how Sharaf Mahama, a young sports promoter, was able to fund such an extravagant event.

Okatakyie Afrifa jabs Sharaf after boxing promotion

Okatakyie Afrifa, a hard-hitting pundit aligned with the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), said Sharaf Mahama lacked the means to be able to support such a promotion.

He also complained about hypocrisy and double standards surrounding the public’s reaction to the event.

Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah says Sharaf Mahama would be criticised for his boxing event if he was related to former President Akufo-Addo. Image credit: @leo.mensah, @sharafdmahama

Source: Facebook

Afrifa pointed out that President Akufo-Addo’s daughter was previously criticised for owning a restaurant, with accusations that she was wasting taxpayer funds.

He expressed alarm that Ghanaians are now praising Sharaf Mahama when the same accusation can be labelled against him.

“If Sharaf had 'Addo' as a surname and it happened last year, we all would have concluded that it's bad,” he said.

Watch the Twitter video of Okatakyie Afrifa speaking about Sharaf Mahama below.

Shatta Wale jabs Okatakyie over Sharaf critique

In a live video responding to the trending arrest of businessman Kofi Boat and his alleged ties to him, Shatta Wale addressed Okatayie’s recent jabs at Sharaf Mahama.

The dancehall musician said anyone that attacks Sharaf for enjoying the fruits of his father’s labour is wrong.

Wale mixed some insults into his criticism in typical fashion.

“Sharaf's future is already secured due to his father (President Mahama). So he can indulge in any passion he wants because his father worked hard for it, starting from being a Minister, to Vice President, and then President. So if you are blaming Sharaf, then you're simply jealous because your parents did nothing to make your life easier for you." he said.

Watch the TikTok video of Shatta Wale defending Sharaf Mahama below.

Ghanaians react to Shatta Wale’s Sharaf defence

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media to Shatta Wale’s video defending Sharaf Mahama.

nanakmedia said:

"Abi Stonebwoy fan but ebi now wey I understand why people dey like this man 😂😂😂😂"

HUMBLE LION wrote:

"Big ups to Shatta Wale, I am now a member of the Shatta Movement 🙏🙏🙏"

Martin Dordzi commented:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣Once I see Shatta Wale, I start to lower my volume because he will do his usual things."

Shatta Wale denies involvement in fraud

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale denied any involvement in fraud after the arrest of his alleged godfather, Kofi Boat.

Kofi Boat, real name Isaac Oduro Boateng, was arrested by Ghana police and the FBI in connection with a $100m fraud scheme.

Wale defended himself by showing some of his sources of income in a video that sparked online debate.

