Nigerian streamer Peller has opened up on the possible dire consequences should his relationship with Jarvis end

In a new TikTok live session, Peller made troubling statements, suggesting that he could go extreme should Jarvis ever ditch him.

The young man's statement, while made in jest, has sparked concern among social media users

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Popular content creator Peller, Hamzat Habeeb Adelaja, has sparked concern among fans after making troubling statements about his on-and-off relationship with fellow creator Jarvis, suggesting extreme consequences if she were to leave him.

Peller says a breakup with Jarvis will not end well for any of them. Photo source: @peller089

Source: Instagram

The duo, both prominent figures in Nigeria's social media landscape, have experienced a turbulent relationship marked by multiple breakups and reconciliations, both publicly and privately. This pattern has prompted growing concern from their fanbase, with many observers describing the relationship as potentially toxic and calling for Jarvis to seek a more mature partner.

In recent comments to curvy TikToker Sandra Benede, the 20-year-old Peller expressed dissatisfaction with his relationship, claiming that Jarvis was "not loving him right" and that he was not enjoying the relationship as he should.

Most alarming, however, were his remarks about a potential breakup, in which he stated that he and Jarvis would "unalive each other" if she attempted to leave him.

The comments come after previous reports highlighted Jarvis's frustrations with the relationship. According to earlier statements, she had acknowledged that Peller is "not an easy person to be with" but had chosen to accept many aspects of their dynamic despite the challenges.

The couple's relationship has been under public scrutiny for some time, with their repeated cycles of separation and reunion playing out across social media platforms.

One such case was their fallout in April 2025 when Jarvis complained about Peller frolicking with other women during a public event in Ghana.

Watch Peller's video as reshared on X below:

Reactions to Peller's interview about Jarvis

Peller's comments have intensified calls from supporters for both individuals to seek appropriate support and guidance regarding their relationship dynamics. Many shared varying opinions about the couple. Below are some of the comments YEN.com.gh sighted.

@MolanoHybrd said:

"Now this sounds disturbing…Threat in the form of a joke."

@_SammyNas said:

"Lol. He’s going through it and deep down he knows it, but doesn’t want to accept it. Don’t worry bro, it’s only a matter of time before she serves you that breakfast and there’s nothing you or your papa fit do to stop am."

Chef_Djclems said:

"The breakfast go reach everybody...na you know how you go celebrate after the breakfast."

mubiscool2024 said:

"Na every time una de fight 😂all she just want from you is to be matured, obviously I don’t even think she loves you like that na tipa tipa love 😂."

akinwale_cfi said:

"This guy will always create controversial statements for everyone to talk about, whether you like him or not, you must watch it or listen or comment."

@IsaacEm40761312 said:

"Omo. Make nothing do any of them o. Cos the other go pay dearly."

Nigerian stars Peller and Jarvis looking good in a matching outfit. Photo source: @peller089

Source: Instagram

Peller gets rousing welcome in Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Peller had received a massive reception during a visit to Ghana under the auspices of Shatta Wale.

The famous streamer was welcomed at the Kotoka International Airport by the SM boss's manager, Sammy Flex, and other team members with a full entourage of traditional dancers.

His arrival in Ghana garnered massive reactions from many Ghanaians who thronged to social media to share their opinions, especially when the young man tried Ghana Jollof.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh