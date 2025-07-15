Famed Ghanaian herbal doctor stirs reactions after video of his plush mansion goes viral

The video comes after the Nana Tepamanhene paid a visit to him at his residence in a plush neighbourhood in Kumasi

Social media users who watched the video flocked to the comments section to celebrate Dr. Lawson

A renowned herbal medicine practitioner, Dr. Lawson Kyei Manu, popularly known as Dr. Lawson, has turned heads after a video of his plush mansion went viral on social media.

The video, which was sought by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @mickeyboateng95, showed the moment the founder of Lawson Herbal Centre received the Tepamanhene and some guests at his plush residence, reportedly located at Hilltop, Kumasi.

The video then gave a glimpse of Dr. Lawson's opulent lifestyle as the famed herbal medicine practitioner.

The camera panned to show the massive mansion, and the fleet of cars included a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, a Jeep Wrangler, a Toyota Highlander, and two Lexus vehicles, among others.

The video showed an impressive display of cars at Dr. Lawson's plush residence and was captioned:

"The house, which also has beautiful flower pots and a large-sized swimming pool."

The video concluded with Dr. Lawson taking photos with guests who paid him a visit at his mansion.

The adorable video, which shows how wealthy the herbal doctor is, was captioned:

"Nana Tepahene visited his friend Dr. Lawson De Ray Man at his Hilltop residence."

At the time of writing the report, the video had racked up over 2,000 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Dr Lawson's plush mansion

Social media users who commented were in awe over the massive mansion built by Dr. Lawson. Others also celebrated Dr. Lawson for his impact on herbal medicine in the country.

Prof. Davis K. Akuffo stated:

"Low-key rich men are in Ghana paaa, but it seems we are always talking about Despite and his members."

Bourm reacted:

"Oh, if he gives me some of these cars, I can't even use them, but if he gets me a Toyota SIENTA or VOXY, that one d33, I can use it for work."

Lovely Beck opined:

"Dr. Lawson is a humble man."

Owusu Kelvin Williams reacted:

"All these people are rich, but they don’t talk."

Yaw Dwarkwaa reacted:

"This man is a blessing. He is very rich, but he has not bragged about it. Dr. Lawson should focus on corporate social responsibility due to his work."

Grace Gift Herbal CEO dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr. Grace Boadu, the CEO of Grace Gift Herbal Clinic and Laboratory Services, has died.

Details of Dr. Boadu's death were kept a secret, but initially, from inside sources started circulating on social media in the late afternoon of Monday, January 29, 2024.

The reports emerged first on the Facebook page of Kessben TV, one of the popular TV stations in Kumasi, where the deceased’s main operations are located.

