Ghanaian movie producer Peter Sedufia stated how much he spent to produce his star-studded movie in Ghana

Famous Ghanaian celebrities including Nana Ama McBrown, Adjetey Anang, Naa Ashorkor and others stars starred in the movie

Some social media users have applauded the young movie producer for projecting the Ghana movie industry on international platforms

Renowned Ghanaian director Peter Sedufia disclosed that he invested over $235,000 in the production of his acclaimed film "Aloe Vera."

This film is regarded as a pioneering work in African cinema and features a stellar cast, including Nana Ama McBrown, Adjetey Anang, and Naa Ashorkor.

Peter Sedufia talked about financing the Aloe Vera movie.

Source: Instagram

Peter Sedufia discussed the film's production process, highlighting the challenges and successes of securing financing and international distribution during an appearance on the Channel One TV program Upside Down.

He explained that both domestic and foreign financiers played a significant role in funding the movie, with notable contributions from Ghana, France, and South Africa.

Thanks to this diverse financing, the production met its high standards, which included the construction of an entire village in the Dabala region of Ghana's Volta Region.

The set was a massive undertaking that required careful planning and execution to represent the fictional split village of Aloe and Vera.

The Ghanaian premiere of "Aloe Vera" took place on March 6, 2020, at a sold-out Silverbird Cinemas in Accra.

The film quickly became a box office hit, receiving a tremendous response that led to extended viewing hours.

Peter Sedufia and his beautiful wife look adorable together.

Source: Original

Although its theatrical run was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic just a week after its debut, Aloe Vera was later acquired by Netflix and Rok in America, where it garnered strong viewership and revenue.

According to Sedufia, the film's success not only recouped the original investment but also generated profit, solidifying its status as both a critical and economic triumph.

Watch the video below:

Peter Sedufia talks about working with McBrown

Peter Sedufia disclosed on the Upside Down show that he produced many films while he was a student. He proudly disclosed some of his films were shown at international film shows, which boosted his confidence to work with A-listers like Nana Ama McBrown on his first movie.

Watch the video below:

Peter Sedufia recruits Nigeria's Ini Edo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Peter Sedufia, a Ghanaian film director who has featured top Nigerian stars in his new film.

Peter Sedufia shared details about the movie which premiered in Ghana and Nigeria during the 2024 Christmas festivities.

Some social media users have reacted to Peter Sedufia after watching the trailer on Instagram and Facebook.

