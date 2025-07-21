Ghanaian luxury boutique owner and personal shopper Irene Adusei Sarkodie has stated how much she spent on her gold teeth

The daughter of the late educationist and politician spoke about her lavish lifestyle on the Delay Show

Some social media users have commented on Maame Gold's affluent life and great personality on Instagram

Ghanaian luxury boutique owner and personal shopper Irene Adusei Sarkodie, popularly called Maame Gold, has captured attention with her extravagant taste for gold.

During a candid interview on The Delay Show with Deloris Frimpong Manso, she disclosed the astonishing price of her gold teeth, shedding light on her lavish lifestyle.

Maame Gold claims she spent GH¢70,000 on her gold teeth on the Delay Show with Deloris Frimpong Manso. Photo credit: @delayghana.

Maame Gold explains the meaning of her name

Maame Gold, the daughter of the late Nana Adusei Sarkodie, a former Member of Parliament for Atwima Nwabiagya, and the Buruku Ahodwo-Hene’s passion for gold has been more than just a trend; it’s a defining aspect of her identity.

The beautiful CEO explained that her friends and family have lovingly called her "Maame Gold" to reflect her undeniable obsession with gold jewellery.

In a lighthearted moment, she jokingly noted that she would rather empty her wallet for gold accessories even if it meant going hungry.

Maame Gold talks about her GH¢70,000 gold teeth

With her striking figure and bold personality, Maame Gold recounted her journey to the United States in 2018, where she sought to have her gold teeth expertly crafted, as Ghana lacked the necessary technology at that time.

She showed that her gleaming dental work, which includes five gold teeth installed in her molars, premolars, and incisors, came at a staggering cost of over seven thousand dollars.

Maame Gold explains the designer brands at her shop

Style influencer Maame Gold took the opportunity to dispel rumours that her boutique sells counterfeit items.

As a successful CEO of Maame Gold's online shop, she explained that her sourcing strategy includes purchasing designer products from various reputable stores across the United States, each offering different grades of merchandise.

Maame Gold emphasised her commitment to providing quality items for her customers at reasonable prices, utilising her membership cards and promotional discounts to enhance their shopping experience.

Maame Gold loses her dad

On June 19, 2025, Maame Gold was surrounded by friends and admirers as she commemorated the one-week observance of her late father, Nana Adusei Sarkodie, in a heartfelt gathering at the Officers' Mess Ridge Park in Kumasi.

The event drew an array of high-profile guests, all there to show their support for the influential businesswoman.

Among them was former president John Agyemkum Kuffour, who was friends with Maame Gold's late dad.

Oheneba Jude mourns with Maame Gold

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Oheneba Jude, who attended Maame Gold's late father's one-week celebration.

Oheneba Jude, who arrived in his signature kaftan and slippers, and his lively energy brought joy to the celebration as he danced alongside Maame Gold and her guests.

After the event, Oheneba Jude shared a delightful video showcasing the thoughtful gifts he received, highlighting the warmth and camaraderie of the occasion.

