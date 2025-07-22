Kwaku Manu was overwhelmed with emotions as he listened to an old Kumawood movie soundtrack

The actor was rendered speechless during his live session as he serenaded himself with the sorrowful melody

The footage of Kwaku Manu weeping triggered speculation from Ghanaians that his heart had been broken again

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Popular Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu has courted attention after a new video of him in an emotional state surfaced on social media.

Kwaku Manu weeps as he listens to an old Kumawood movie soundtrack, sparking speculation online. Photo source: @deprincegh

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh on Monday, July 21, 2025, the comic actor was overwhelmed with emotions as he held a live session.

Kwaku Manu began to weep as he listened to the soundtrack for an old Kumawood movie, Enyi Me Mma, which featured himself, Yaw Dabo, Emelia Brobbey, and other well-known actors.

It appeared the sorrowful song had touched the heart of the comic actor, who recently featured his eldest child, Maame Vida, in a skit alongside Funny Face and retired Ghanaian footballer Samuel Osei Kuffour's baby mama, Charly.

The video of Kwaku Manu shedding tears while listening to the song triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians, with many speculating that he had been left brokenhearted.

Ghanaians mock Kwaku after ex-wife's marriage

Kwaku Manu was the subject of mockery over a year ago after his ex-wife Diane Naa Okailey Nyarko remarried three years after their divorce.

She and her white American husband, Tim, tied the knot in a simple wedding, attended by friends and family.

The Kumawood actor had confirmed in September 2021 that his marriage with Diane had sadly come to an end. The former couple share three children.

Ghanaians claim Kwaku Manu is broken-hearted after his ex-wife, Diane Naa Okailey Nyarko, married her white husband, Tim. Photo source: @kwakumanubob, @sweetmaameadwoa

Source: Instagram

At the time of Diane Naa Okailey Nyarko's marriage, Ghanaians claimed that her ex-husband had suffered a broken heart.

Kwaku Manu responded to the claims of him being brokenhearted with a funny video of him asking his movie set crew whether he was brokenhearted or looked like he was.

The veteran actor later laughed off the trolls, stating that he was more than okay and not disturbed by his ex-wife's marriage.

Kwaku Manu also explained that she and Diane Naa Okailey Nyarko had been divorced for a long time and that she has every right to marry another person just as he could. He also shared that he had already met and interacted with his ex-wife's husband.

The video of Kwaku Manu weeping while listening to the sad Kumawood movie soundtrack is below:

Reactions to Kwaku Manu weeping

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Sammy Billions commented:

"You will never know pain until you sit down and tell God to heal your heart."

sparkli21 said:

"Ebi today his broken heart thing pains him rufff😂😂😂."

Think about yourself commented:

"When he remembers the kind of money he spent on his ex-wife, then he feels like crying. Aww, it's well. 🥺."

Legacy Junior wrote:

"Broken heart suu oo 😂😂."

Kwaku's ex-wife complains about her husband

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwaku Manu's ex-wife complained about her American husband's behaviour in a video on social media.

Diane Naa Okailey Nyarko told her husband that she did not want him to be overprotective of her while they spent time together at home.

Kwaku Manu's ex-wife's interaction with her husband triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians who saw the social media video.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh