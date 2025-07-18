The children of the late Reverend Major paid glowing tribute to him at his one-week observance on July 18, 2025.

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Aside from crying their hearts out in videos that surfaced on social media, two of the children displayed their talents at the event by singing beautifully to console mourners.

Rev Major's children sing their hearts out to mourn for their father at his one-week observance. Image source: Big Ben TV

Source: TikTok

A young boy, believed to be his son, sang Gyina Pintin, a popular Ghanaian gospel song by Osuani Afrifa, while trying to console his mother.

Many found the scene emotional, especially given the lyrics of the song being sung by the young boy, which encourages people to have faith in God during difficult times and reassures them that He will take care of them. The phrase "Gyina Pintin, mempaaba" translates to "Stand firm and don’t lose hope."

Reverend Major's daughter also broke hearts at the one-week observance when she went on stage to perform alongside a live band.

She emotionally sang beautiful Ghanaian funeral songs, honouring the memory of his late father, including BB Collin's popular song, Adwoa Abene, Nana Adomako's Adwoa Pinamang and others.

Watch the video of Rev Major's son singing and trying to console his mother:

Rev Major's wife weeps bitterly at his funeral

The family of the late Reverend Major could not contain their grief during the one-week observance for the deceased Pastor.

The preacher passed away on June 28, 2025, and after weeks of deliberations and planning, his family has decided to observe his one week.

His wife was so broken and wept bitterly in a video. Footage from the event shows the wife kneeling in front of her only lover and companion's photo and weeping. She refused to be consoled while other mourners tried to ease her pain.

Watch the video of Rev Major's wife weeping below:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh