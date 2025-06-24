Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu has called on the Ghana Police Service to invite media personality Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah for questioning

Manu said Okatakyie's accusations against him that he sells illicit substances and engages in money rituals should be investigated

The feud between the two personalities started when Manu called for laws to curb insults against public figures, prompting Afrifa to accuse him of hypocrisy

Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu has called on the Ghana Police Service to invite media personality Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah to assist in investigating allegations he made against him.

Afrifa Mensah, the host of the online show For the Records, made the sensational allegation that Kwaku Manu was a dealer in illicit substances and a money ritualist.

He claimed that the actor amassed his wealth by engaging in these illicit activities.

Afrifa made the allegations during the height of his beef with Kwaku Manu, which began after the actor called for people who make insulting comments about prominent Ghanaians to be arrested.

Kwaku Manu calls for action against Okatakyie

Speaking in an interview with the Ghanaian YouTube channel Poleeno Multimedia, Kwaku Manu said the allegations made by Okatakyie Afrifa are serious enough to warrant an invitation from the police.

Kwaku Manu argued that if the laws were working, authorities should be interested in finding out more about a possible illicit substances dealer and money ritualist, as alleged by Okatakyie.

"If Ghana were a serious country, Okatakyie Afrifa should have been invited by the police to help with investigations.” Kwaku Manu said.

He asserted that the allegations do not bother him because he knows they are untrue.

Kwaku Manu said Ghanaians are fond of trying to bring down successful people by levelling serious and untrue allegations against them.

He cited the case of comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger, who started a sachet water business that was thriving until she was accused of putting snakes in the water as a ritual.

In the wake of the allegations, her business collapsed.

Kwaku Manu added that this state of affairs makes him reluctant to show Ghanaians all the businesses he owns.

Origin of Kwaku Manu and Okatakyie’s beef

Kwaku Manu and Okatakyie Afrifa kicked off a heated beef in recent weeks after the actor called for the passage of a law to curb the constant attacks on prominent people in Ghanaian society by certain online and social media personalities.

Afrifa, a staunch supporter of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), who regularly attacks politicians, angrily fired back at Manu's request.

He wondered why Manu never called for this action when the NPP was in power.

Afrifa said that the previous NPP government suffered more insults without any call for intervention from Manu, which he used as a basis to describe his current stance as hypocritical.

The two traded words in subsequent weeks as the beef escalated.

