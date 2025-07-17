Oheneba Jude, a Ghanaian food blogger turned media personality, has announced that he has fallen ill after returning to Ghana from Dubai

The Onua TV presenter visited the United Arab Emirates on a vacation trip where he had numerous adventures, including riding a camel

Jude’s announcement of being ill sparked waves of sympathy from his fans, many of whom wished that he would recover soon

Ghanaian content creator-turned-media personality, Oheneba Jude, has opened up about feeling sick after his first-ever overseas trip.

Oheneba Jude falls sick and faces health challenges after his first overseas trip.

Source: Instagram

Oheneba Jude spent several days on a luxurious trip to the United Arab Emirates, specifically Dubai, where he had numerous adventurous escapades.

He infamously fought an air hostess for serving him food he did not like, and also went on a camel ride.

Upon his return to Kumasi, Oheneba Jude has informed his followers that he has fallen sick.

In a video shared to his TikTok page on Thursday, July 17, 2025, Jude said he has been bedridden all day due to feeling ill.

He said he has not been able to eat anything, which indicates the seriousness of his condition.

Oheneba Jude became famous as a food blogger and is well known for his large appetite, so his inability to eat raised red flags among his fans.

He said he believed his illness could be connected to his trip since that was the first time he had flown overseas and been forced to spend that much time in an airplane.

The TikTok video of Oheneba Jude is below.

Oheneba Jude eats banku in Dubai

The content creator also made headlines during his Dubai trip for enjoying a bowl of banku.

Oheneba Jude left Kotoka International Airport on Thursday, July 10, 2025.

On arrival in Dubai, he went to his hotel to enjoy a Ghanaian meal.

Oheneba Jude shared a video showing him enjoying one of his favourite local Ghanaian meals, Banku, which he paired with shito and some pre-packaged deep-fried cow meat he had brought over from Ghana.

The TikTok video of Jude eating banku in Dubai is below.

Ghanaians react to Oheneba Jude’s illness

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the video of Oheneba Jude announcing he has fallen sick.

bella.moore74 said:

"Aww. Aluplane mu ns3m 😂."

nana_queku.gyamfi🇺🇸 wrote:

"Welcome to the comments section, Milo or coffee 😂😂😂."

Abrefi 🇱🇷 commented:

"Get better ❤️‍🩹 soon and blief us the feering and the expelience in the eluplane boga init."

Pixie🧚‍♂️🦋💎❤️ said:

"Aluplane de3 saa oh 😂😂. Wo foro for the first deaa saa yare for like 3 days to 1 week😂😂🥰. Easy recovery tho🥰🥰."

Kobizap wrote:

"The food was too much, but anyway, speedy recovery 🔥🔥😍🙏."

Oheneba Jude appointed new Edziban host

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Oheneba Jude was appointed as the new host of the show Edziban on Onua TV, to replace the legendary Kwame Dzokoto.

He made the announcement during an interview with Felicia Osei on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

Oheneba Jude expressed gratitude to veteran actress, Nana Ama McBrown, and journalist, Naa Ashorkor Mensa-Doku for recommending him to the management of Media General, the parent company of Onua TV.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh