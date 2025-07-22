Gifty Boakye and her fiancé, Yaw Yeboah, recently celebrated their son, Noah's first birthday

The couple threw a big birthday party for their son at a plush venue, with friends and family attending

Many Ghanaians thronged to the comment section of the social media post to celebrate Noah's birthday

US-based Ghanaian model Gifty Boakye and her fiancé, Yaw Yeboah's son, Noah, recently celebrated his first birthday.

In a video she shared on her official Instagram page on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, the socialite and her partner, who plays for Los Angeles FC in Major League Soccer in the US, marked their child's special milestone with a lavish party.

The event was held at a local playground, with the couple's friends, family and other little children in attendance.

A room was beautifully decorated with a collection of balloons in different colours, including white, red, purple, pink, and green. They were carefully arranged around a table as part of the birthday celebration theme.

Colourful foil curtains in various colours like red, gold, green, and blue were also hung as a backdrop as part of the decorations for Noah's first birthday party

At the birthday party, Gifty Boakye, Yaw Yeboah and their son Noah all wore white as they arrived together at the birthday party's venue.

As the US-based model attended to the event attendees, her partner held their baby in his arms.

A large cake with frostings covered by characters from the popular animated Nickelodeon television series, Rugrats, was also present at the party.

Some of the children who attended the birthday party indulged in some games, including hitting a piñata and swimming in a pool. Yaw Yeboah also hung out with his Los Angeles FC teammates at the event.

In the caption of the social media post, Gifty Boakye expressed excitement at seeing her son turn a year older. She also thanked a photographer for filming the birthday party.

She wrote:

"Noah turns ONE❤️🧡💚💙💛. Thank you @scoobzdoo for capturing these memories of a lifetime!"

In the comment section, Yaw Yeboah also thanked God for the presence of his son, Noah, in his life and wished him a happy birthday.

He wrote:

"A beautiful moment for us 😍 God have blessed us 😍🙌🙌 happy first birthday, my boy ❤️."

The video of Gifty Boakye and Yaw Yeboah's son Noah's first birthday is below:

Gifty Boakye's relationship with Yaw Yeboah

Gifty Boakye and Yaw Yeboah began dating in 2023, months after the former broke up with former Black Stars captain Thomas Partey.

The couple had initially denied rumours that they were in a relationship after they were spotted together in public on several occasions.

Yaw Yeboah eventually confirmed the relationship with photos and videos of them getting cosy on social media.

Months into their relationship, the Los Angeles FC player surprised Gifty Boakye with an expensive Range Rover. In May 2024, he proposed to his girlfriend at a private dinner.

Barely three months after their engagement, the US-based model announced she was pregnant by sharing maternity photos on social media. The couple later welcomed their first baby, Noah, in the US.

Michy celebrates Majesty's birthday with party

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Michy celebrated Majesty's 10th birthday with a big party on Saturday, July 12, 2025.

Footage from the lavish party showed the celebrant partying with his friends at a rented venue which had a water park and fun toys.

Majesty's father, Shatta Wale, who has had issues with Michy in the past, was not present at the birthday party.

