Sammy Gyamfi has filed a GH₵10 million lawsuit against Afia Schwarzengger over an alleged defamation

In the aftermath of the lawsuit filing, footage of Kwame Sefa Kayi's heated confrontation with the GoldBod CEO in 2019 has resurfaced

Many Ghanaians thronged to social media to share their reactions to Sammy Gyamfi's defamation case

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Prominent Ghanaian lawyer and politician Sammy Adu Gyamfi has courted attention on social media after old footage of his heated encounter with broadcaster Kwame Sefa Kayi surfaced on social media.

Old Video of Kwame Sefa Kayi Blasting Sammy Gyamfi Resurfaces Amid Afia Schwar Lawsuit

Source: Facebook

On Wednesday, July 23, 2025, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) took legal action against controversial social media personality Afia Schwarzenegger.

In a suit filed at the High Court in Accra, Sammy Gyamfi stated that Afia Schwarzenegger had made defamatory statements against him in a viral video.

According to him, the former UTV presenter had accused him of having extramarital affairs with multiple female students at the University of Ghana and rewarded them with expensive luxurious vehicles.

Sefa Kayi blasts Sammy Gyamfi in old video

Following his GH₵10 million lawsuit against Afia Schwarzengger, an old video of Kwame Sefa Kayi blasting Sammy Gyamfi on the ‘Kokrokoo’ programme in the studios of Accra-based radio station, Peace FM, has resurfaced on social media.

During the infamous 2019 incident, the veteran broadcaster confronted the NDC executive for insulting him on another radio station.

The acting GoldBod CEO had accused the renowned journalist of being a ‘hypocrite’ for playing an alleged leaked tape of the former Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo.

He also refused to apologise to the ace broadcaster for his controversial remarks and stated that the issue was in the past.

Kwame Sefa Kayi, who was angered by Sammy Gyamfi's insults, warned him about the dangers of making defamatory statements to ruin the reputations of people.

He said:

"No one has defamed you before, right? Nobody has lied about you before, right? You are growing in politics and public life. One day, you will understand when somebody does the same to you, especially when all you really have is your name, your reputation."

"Today, it may seem very trivial to you. You will think what I am doing is something trivial, but one fine day, you will understand, especially when your children are growing up. When you are married and excelling in your profession and something defames you, you will understand what I am doing."

Kwame Sefa Kayi's interaction with Sammy Gyamfi culminated in the journalist kicking the popular politician out of the studios.

The incident resulted in the NDC boycotting Peace FM until they returned to power after the 2024 general elections and settled their dispute with Despite Media.

The old video of Kwame Sefa Kayi blasting Sammy Gyamfi is below:

Reactions to Sefa Kayi blasting Sammy Gyamfi

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

De-joy Beauty Parlour commented:

"E don happen oo😂😂😂."

Amaass said:

"Chairman, your words are heavy even though there was no threat."

Rich Mummy wrote:

"Karma has truly caught up with him."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh