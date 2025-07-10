The Despite Media Group has issued a date for the return of ace broadcaster, Kwame Sefa Kayi, after his long break

Kwame Sefa Kayi has been missing from the Kokrokoo morning show since the beginning of the year, after the National Democratic Congress returned to power

In the latest development, Nana Yaw Kesse, who sat in for him throughout the period, has announced his return

Popular Ghanaian broadcaster, Kwame Sefa Kayi, will soon resume his duties at Peace FM after his long break, the Despite Media Group has said.

The good news was announced on the Kokrokoo morning show by Nana Yaw Kesse, who has been sitting in for him since his absence.

Kwame Sefa Kayi suddenly disappears from Kokrokoo

For years, Kwame Sefa Kayi has been the driving force behind Kokrokoo, dissecting national issues and interviewing key political figures, while shaping public discourse.

However, he suddenly went missing in January 2025, after the new National Democratic Congress (NDC) government took office.

Sefa Kayi's absence was described by many as politically motivated due to his long-standing dispute with the governing party over an issue he had with the CEO of the Ghana Gold Board, Sammy Gyamfi, in 2019.

Kwame Sefa Kayi nearly sacked Sammy Gyamfi from the morning show during an episode after the latter allegedly disrespected him.

Many Ghanaians speculated that Kwame Sefa Kayi had either been sacked from the media house or had been forced to resign.

However, Sefa Kayi granted an interview dismissing these reports and assuring the public of his return.

When will Sefa Kayi return to Kokrokoo?

According to Nana Yaw Kesse, Kwame Sefa Kayi will resume work as the host of Kokrokoo on Monday, July 14, 2025.

There has still not been any official communication about his long absence; however, the news got two of his colleagues, Adwoa Yeboah Agyei and Odi-Ahenkan Kwame Yeboah, jubilating.

Adwoa Yeboah Agyei sang a beautiful Adowa song for Kwame Sefa Kayi, welcoming him back from his leave and urging him to stay.

Watch the video of Adwoa Yeboah Agyei and Odi Ahenkan rejoicing over Sefa Kayi's return below:

Sefa Kayi's return to Kokrokoo excites Ghanaians

The news of Kwame Sefa Kayi's return has got many people on social media jubilating. Some netizens welcomed him back to the show.

@ABENA CUTIE wrote:

"Now I can listening to peace fm peacefully 🙏"

@Kathy wrote:

"Please record this Jingle but take off my uncle's voice 🤣🤣🤣🤣"

@SABAATO🇬🇭 wrote:

"Now peace FM is peace fm🤣🤣 chairman welcome."

@THE WAY 7 wrote:

"Please where is he coming from?"

