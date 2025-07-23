Comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger took to TikTok Live to address matters surrounding the lawsuit politician Sammy Gyamfi filed against her

In the video, she was on a phone call as she told the person to inform her lawyer, Fafa, about congratulating the CEO of the Ghana Gold Board

She further stated that she would not be making an appearance in court as she explained her reasons

U.S.-based Ghanaian comedienne and social commentator Afia Schwarzenegger has congratulated the CEO of Ghana Gold Board for suing her for GH¢10 million over defamation allegations.

Afia Schwar reacts to Sammy Gyamfi's lawsuit

Afia went live on TikTok to react and speak about the lawsuit Mr Gyamfi filed against her after she made a video claiming to hold a list of girls Mr. Gyamfi allegedly buys cars for.

The controversial social commentator attempted in the same video to link Mr Gyamfi's wife, Irene Amankwaa Karikari’s family, to unexplained wealth acquisition in the United States, particularly citing a house purchase by his wife’s younger sister.

In light of this, after the news of the lawsuit took over social media on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, Afia Schwar went live on TikTok to share her thoughts.

Answering a phone call on stream, Afia Schwar told the person behind the call to inform her lawyers that she had congratulated the National Communications Officer of the NDC.

"Tell Fafa that I, his client whom he wants to defend, that I am currently on live and I have congratulated Sammy Gyamfi saying Noko Appearance. I won't enter. He should win," she said.

While laughing and coughing on the phone call, the Afia Schwarzenegger movie series star mentioned that she had congratulated him on the GH¢10 million, and people should assume that the politician had won that amount.

"The address on the document is not mine. Ot was someone who asked me for my address to send me a package and I gave it to them," she explained.

Towards the end of the screen-recorded video, Afia Schwar rhetorically asked the person she was speaking to on the phone whether she would have to fly to Ghana and settle the case if she were to be served a writ of summons at the address she gave out.



YEN.com.gh reported that US-based Ghanaian media personality and social commentator Afia Schwarzenegger responded after news broke that the CEO of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi, had filed a GH¢10 million lawsuit against her.

Taking to her Instagram page, Afia shared a screenshot of a post by Joy Prime announcing the lawsuit. In her caption, she addressed Sammy Gyamfi directly, making it clear she was unbothered by the legal action.

Her post quickly drew reactions from followers and fans. While some supported her defiant tone, others expressed concern over the seriousness of the suit. The comment section became a mix of legal opinions and fan banter, as people weighed in on both the lawsuit and Afia Schwar’s bold response.

