Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu warmed hearts online after he shared a sweet video with his mother during her visit to his Accra home

The video, seen on TikTok, also featured comedian Funny Face, who joined the duo for some light-hearted moments at one of Kwaku Manu’s mansions

Kwaku added that he had booked a flight for his mother to return to Kumasi through the Prempeh I International Airport, highlighting his love and care for her

Actor Kwaku Manu and his mother showed off their close bond after she visited him at his home in Accra.

Kwaku Manu displays a close bond with his mother after she visited him at one of his mansions in Accra.

Source: Facebook

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on TikTok on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, the Kumawood star was spotted with his mother and his close friend and colleague, Funny Face.

The trio was in one of the actor’s numerous Accra mansions as he spoke about the long journey his mother had made to come and see him.

Kwaku Manu disclosed that to make her return to Obuasi in the Ashanti Region smoother, he had booked her a flight to the Prempeh I International Airport in Kumasi, the regional capital.

The actor then shared a playful moment with his friend, Funny Face, who cracked a joke about Manu's mother.

He replied that the joke would not be well received by his father back in Obuasi.

Kwaku Manu's mother laughed softly in response, as she enjoyed the banter between the two close friends.

The TikTok video of Kwaku Manu and his mother is below.

Kwaku Manu heaps praises on his mother

In another video seen on TikTok, Kwaku Manu can be seen praising his mother for her resilience and strength.

He said she had remained strong even after giving birth to seven children.

The actor hailed her impact on his life and expressed well-wishes for her.

He also called on his followers to keep her in their thoughts whenever they pray to God.

The TikTok video is below.

Kwaku Manu and his mother stir reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments in reaction to the videos of Kwaku Manu and his mother.

FlorenceNightingaleKwakye said:

"This is so beautiful ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤."

DonPromise-bb1ix wrote:

"May God Almighty bless you, Mummy, for giving birth to such a wonderful man🙏🙏🙏."

yaaaddomah5089 commented:

"Wow, I thought Vida looked like her mother. Today, I realised that she looked like her grandmother ❤❤❤."

Raymond-l5o said:

"Bra Kwaku, please support Funny Face to reorganise his annual children's program. Your bond is excellent."

KapoGeeTv-z7n wrote:

"I have goosebumps 😊all over my body 🙏🏾. Mummy’s love is exceptional 💯❤️😎."

HaveMercy-n4v commented:

"Mother's love is unconditional. God bless mama Afia❤."

jackcarlosappiah-arkorful3098 said:

"May God bless you, Kwaku Manu, for appreciating your mum. Long life, mummy ❤❤."

Kwaku Manu weeps during live session

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwaku Manu wept during a TikTok live session while listening to an old Kumawood movie soundtrack.

In a TikTok video shared on Monday, July 21, 2025, the comic actor was overwhelmed with emotions as he listened to the soundtrack for the Kumawood movie, Enyi Me Mma.

The movie starred, among others, Yaw Dabo, Emelia Brobbey, Kwaku Manu, and others.

