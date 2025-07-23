Highlife and afrobeat musician Kuami Eugene hosted famous TikToker Ama Yeboah and her mother at his residence

In the video, they participated in the Do Better challenge, a new song the former Lynx Entertainment signee released

Many social media users talked about the lovely bond between Ama Yeboah and her mother

Celebrated singer Kuami Eugene warmed hearts when he hosted TikToker and comedy skitmaker Ama Yeboah and her mother at his mansion.

TikToker Ama Yeboah and her mother meets Kuami Eugene. Image Credit: @amayeboah52

Source: Instagram

Kuami Eugene hosts Ama and her mother

View on sitee singer's 2021 registered black and yellow Chevrolet Camaro.

Ama's mother complained to the Belinda crooner about her daughter allegedly bringing home a luxury car that did not belong to her.

The former Lynx Entertainment signee explained to Ama's mother that he and the TikToker engaged in a dance battle for his newly released song, Do Better and she won. He further stated that her reward was the expensive car he

Sharing details about the skit in the comment section of the post, the famous Ghanaian TikToker wrote;

"Ama went to the artist of (Do better song ) Kuami Eugene house and went home with his car claiming it was a gift, but her mum got scared and went to his place with Ama, then it was known that the car was on a challenge that if she wins, then she’s good to go with it but when he entered the bathroom and came out, Ama has taken the car away. 😂😂."

In the main caption of the post, Ama bragged about being the new owner of the black and yellow Chevrolet Camaro.

"!My new car😂😂 @kuamieugene.!"

Reactions to Ama Yeboah meeting Kuami Eugene

Many people in the comment section talked about their admiration for how Ama's mother supported her comedy skits and funny videos.

Others could not hide their excitement when they saw the beautiful interaction between Ama and her mother and Kuami Eugene.

People opined that she was going far and would definitely meet more prominent people in the future if she were consistent with her content creation career.

The reactions of social media users to Ama meeting Kuami Eugene at his plush mansion and creating content with him, together with her mother, are below:

wavyyynickkk said:

"This woman is such a supportive mom ❤️."

mabynakoramah said:

"Awwww whatever you are doing, do it well. Finaly Ama's dream has come to pass."

canadian_rasta said:

"I like how you move with mummy ❤️."

kingsleybrobbey7 said:

"That butterfly moves dey give me joy."

intensive_driving_institute_gh said:

"Chief driver in town u are making me proud 😁."

obaapaakyaa7 said:

"You are blessed. You are going places."

eno_oky22 said:

"Aweee, finally Ama butterfly met Rockstar 😂😂😂."

jennifer_jayap said:

"Aaaawnnnn I love this girl and her mom 😂😂."

Ghanaians react to Kuami Eugene's song. Image Credit: @kuamieugene

Source: Instagram

Kuami Eugene responds to critics about his career

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian highlife and afrobeat sensation Kuami Eugene addressed rumours suggesting that his music career was fading following his exit from Lynx Entertainment in October 2022.

Speaking in a recent interview, the Angela hitmaker confidently shut down the claims, stating that he remained one of the most influential artists in Ghana.

Despite switching labels, Eugene believed he was still on track and remains focused on creating timeless music. His bold response sparked mixed reactions online. Some fans applauded his confidence and encouraged him to keep pushing, while others debated the current state of his career.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh