Chef and food content creator Chef Abbys has shared the memorable moment she prepared Ghanaian meals for Belgian professional footballer Jeremy Doku.

Chef Abyys cooks for Jeremy Doku

The winger for Premier League club Manchester City, who also has roots in Ghana, has paid his first visit to the country after 17 years.

As part of his visit, renowned food blogger Chef Abbys has the opportunity to cook for Jeremy Doku and his beautiful family.

The meals they enjoyed were samosas and a well-prepared waakye that was garnished in an earthenware bowl.

Sharing her experience in the caption of the Isntagram post, the talented chef mentioned that it was an honour to cook for the international footballer and his family.

"It was such an honour creating this beautiful moment with Jeremy Doku and his amazing family ❤️Ghanaian food, culture, and love to the world. What else could we have made if not Waakye 😁."

Reactions to Cheff Abbys meeting Jeremy Doku

