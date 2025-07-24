Michael Blackson has earned praise online after he paid a visit to the Michael Blackson Academy, a free school he owns and runs in Agona Nsaba

Blackson visited the school to interact with the students ahead of their upcoming summer break, which is expected to run until September when a new academic year starts

The video of the comedian’s visit stirred positive reactions from social media users, many of whom slammed other celebrities for failing to use their wealth in a similar manner

Ghanaian-American comedian Michael Blackson won plaudits online after he paid a visit to his free school and interacted with students.

Michael Blackson interacts with students at his school, the Michael Blackson Academy, on Thursday, July 24, 2025. Image credit: @michaelblackson

The popular comedian and actor established the Michael Blackson Academy in his mother’s hometown, Agona Nsaba, in 2023, to provide free education to children in the community.

The school is fully funded by Blackson, either from his finances or from donations through his foundation.

In a video shared by the comedian on his Instagram page on Thursday, July 24, 2025, the comedian can be seen interacting with students at the academy.

Michael Blackson visited several classes where he cracked jokes and played with the children.

He stated that the visit was to check on all the kids before the school breaks for the end of the academic year and the subsequent vacation.

"Had to go say bye to the kids before their summer break. Three years, and we're still going strong. 20 more new students coming in September," he said.

The Instagram video of Michael Blackson visiting his free school is below.

Michael Blackson’s school visit stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions to the video of Michael Blackson visiting his school.

babureed said:

"🔥🔥🔥🔥🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 Thank you, Michael Blackson. 🙏🏿🙏🏿 We are awaiting your next project in Liberia 🇱🇷 🇱🇷 🇱🇷 🇱🇷 🇱🇷. The support awaits you, brother."

sikabakojo wrote:

"God bless you and keep your soul alive forever 🙏🏻."

aderibigbeoluwaseun commented:

"Nigerian celebrities will never do something like this. All they know how to do is flaunt wealth & oppress others with their fame & fortune."

Ifeanacho_ said:

"Congratulations 🥂 God bless you, man."

imexchan1 wrote:

"Thank you very much for all you are doing for your people. It’s a shame Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy can’t even build anything for any community in Nigeria, not even a nursery school. All they do is buy cars and oppress their fans and followers."

