Netflix's Young, Famous & African Stars Naked DJ and Kayleigh Schwark are expecting their first child together

The powerful celebrity couple wore elegant white ensembles for the pregnancy announcement video on Instagram

Some social media users have commented on Naked DJ and Kayleigh Schwark's loved-up photo and video online

South African celebrity couple, Kayleigh Schwark and Quinton Musina, affectionately known as Naked DJ, have delighted fans with the heartwarming announcement of their impending parenthood on Instagram.

The stars of the Netflix reality series Young, Famous & African celebrated this joyful milestone by sharing radiant maternity photos that capture the essence of their love and excitement.

Netflix's Young, Famous & African Stars Naked DJ and Kayleigh Schwark are expecting their first child together. Photo credit: @kayleigh_schwark and @naked_dj

Source: Instagram

In a charming video, the celebrity couple was seen revelling in each other’s company during a picturesque picnic amid a maze-like setting, illustrating their deep affection for one another.

Dressed in elegant white ensembles, the pair lovingly cradled Kayleigh's baby bump, creating a beautiful tableau of anticipation and joy.

Kayleigh Schwark, Naked DJ announce their pregnancy

Fellow cast member Zari Hassan and Rapper Nadia Nakai have commented on Kayleigh Schwark and Naked DJ's pregnancy photoshoot on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

zarithebosslady stated:

"Congrats🔥 so happy for you babe."

Nadianakai stated:

"Whaaaaat! Awwww congratulations!!!!."

Swankyjerry stated:

"Big congratulations 🎊."

Luismunana stated:

"My niece or nephew mos 💃🏾 🕺🏾 🔥❤️."

Poshero_dlamini stated:

"😍oh man😭 I could cry right now❤️ I am really happy for y’all. This child will spark so much joy in your lives."

Who are Kayleigh Schwark and Quinton Musina?

The couple has become an inspiration for many with their unique love story that blossomed when they met in 2020.

They joyously shared news of their engagement in a heartfelt joint Instagram post in January 2025, marking a significant milestone in their journey together.

As fans tuned into Netflix’s Young, Famous & African, they witnessed the couple navigate the complexities of their relationship, including very real commitment issues.

Throughout the seasons, the semi-professional footballer openly expressed her hopes of marriage and family, while Naked DJ candidly shared his struggles with commitment stemming from past heartbreaks.

Schwark’s unwavering strength shone through as she declared her readiness to move forward should Naked DJ remain hesitant about their future.

Many viewers applauded her for her vulnerability and authenticity on reality television, a rarity that resonated deeply with audiences.

As the couple prepares for this exciting chapter in their lives, friends and fans alike have come together to extend their heartfelt congratulations on their growing family.

The Instagram video is below:

Source: YEN.com.gh