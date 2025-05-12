Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy's wife has faced backlash for her daring outfit choice at the 2025 TGMA

Dr Louisa Ansong turned heads with her long-sleeved gown at the star-studded music awards show on May 10

Some social media users have commented on Stonebwoy and Dr Louisa's outfit choices at the red carpet event

Dr. Louisa Ansong, the wife of renowned dancehall artist Stonebwoy, has sparked significant controversy following her bold appearance at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

Dressed in a striking sheer lace outfit that accentuated her curves, her outfit quickly became the talk of social media.

TGMA 2025: Stonebwoy's wife has caused a stir with her daring outfit at the 2025 TGMA. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

While some praised Dr Louisa Ansong for her confidence and style, critics voiced their disapproval, labelling the ensemble as “indecent” and questioning whether it was appropriate for a married woman to showcase such a daring look.

The backlash highlights the ongoing societal debate regarding personal expression and the expectations placed on women, particularly those in the public eye.

Dr Louisa flaunts skin at the TGMA 2025

Some social media users have blasted Stonebwoy's wife for showing too much skin at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

ayam_bornbless

"He values award more than his marriage tueh 😂😂."

iamemefa5

"My favorite song. I play this song every morning on my way to work. Congrats @stonebwoy."

la_mardat stated:

"See the way her dress was exposing."

Adma_yaa stated:

"Her dressing was very bad."

Nickname young stated:

"So interested in award he couldn't even help his wife move up the steps.. who be this man way dey love awards like this😂😂."

Abigailcolmena stated:

"Our music God and his wife ooo 😍😍😍chaiii."

yaa_2333 stated:

"Yall giving TikTok villagers too much content 😂 😂😂😂 Ayisha is going to say she buy bras for Dr. Louisa 😂."

Stonebwoy performs at the TGMA

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy's performance was one of the most impressive at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) was Stonebwoy's, which received much praise.

The dramatic thunder and lightning visuals that opened his set set a fascinating mood and set the tone for his performance.

He began with his most recent song, "Send Dem," which was already popular on TikTok, and then gave spirited performances of songs that fans loved, such as "Sobolo" and "Jejereje."

Notably, Stonebwoy honoured Ghana's hiplife scene by inviting a member of the legendary duo 2Toff to perform a unique rendition of their timeless hit song "Yen Na Bra."

Fans and reviewers alike have praised Stonebwoy's performance for its vitality, inventiveness, and cultural relevance, even if it didn't win Artiste of the Year, which went to King Promise. On the evening, he also won three trophies, including Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year, which he has won eleven times.

King Promise wins TGMA AOTY

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Gregory Bortey Newman, popularly called King Promise, who won the 26th Telecel Ghana Artiste of the Year on May 10, 2025.

The 29-year-old musician was chosen over Stonebwoy, the 2024 Artiste of the Year and Kumasi-based musician King Paluta at the biggest music awards show.

Some social media users have commented on the trending video, which went viral on Instagram.

