Priscilla and Juma Jux Joyfully Announce Pregnancy, Share Stunning Baby Bump Photos Online
Nigerian influencer and actress Priscilla Ajoke Ojo Mkambala and her Tanzanian husband and musician Juma Jux have announced that they are expecting their first child.
Priscilla and Juma Jux's pregnancy announcement
In a shared Instagram post, Juma Jux and his beloved wife, Priscilla, announced that they would soon be parents.
The couple shared the news with a heartwarming maternity photoshoot, showing Priscilla beaming with joy as she cradled her baby bump and held up sonogram images.
In the beautiful photos, Priscilla rocked a white crop top and denim jeans, proudly showing off her growing belly. Her radiant smile, complemented by her wavy, highlighted hair, expressed her excitement.
Juma Jux, equally overjoyed, was seen rocking a matching white T-shirt and denim jeans, and was seen in another shot kissing Priscilla’s belly, a touching moment that captured the love and anticipation they share as they await the arrival of their bundle of joy.
The announcement came just weeks after the beautiful couple held the final part of their wedding celebrations.
After hosting a series of beautiful ceremonies across Nigeria and Tanzania, they crowned it all with a romantic wedding in Tanzania on May 28, 2025, surrounded by close friends, family, and fellow celebrities.
Their journey from dating to marriage and now expecting their first child has been a source of admiration across social media.
The baby bump photos
Reactions to Priscilla and Juma's pregnancy announcement
iyaboojofespris
Sexiest Grandma loading 💃 💃 💃
diana_eneje
Putting on my aunty shoes 👠💃🤭
tokemakinwa
Congratulations baby ❤️❤️❤️
enioluwaofficial
Priscilla is Pregnant!!!🥹🥹🥹
diana_eneje
God’s blessing 😍🥰❤️!
fatma8five
I am filled with indescribable joy.❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
enioluwaofficial
Wait! What!!! OMG!!!🥹😭
enioluwaofficial
OMG!!! Wow!!! Congratulations my favs!!! See what our God has done. Blessings and Testimonies all around. This is the doing of the Lord!!!🥹🤩
