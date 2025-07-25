Ghanaian pastor Angel Asiamah, husband of jailed preacher Nana Agradaa, has sent a message of hope to his incarcerated wife

He shared a video of his wife singing along to a gospel song and stated that God's hand was at work despite her circumstances

Agradaa was sentenced to 15 years in prison by an Accra Circuit Court on July 3, after being found guilty on fraud charges

Nana Agradaa’s husband, Angel Asiamah, has stirred mixed reactions on social media after sending a message of hope and support to his incarcerated wife.

The Controversial Ghanaian preacher, also known as Mama Pat, has been jailed for 15 years at the Nsawam Prison in the Eastern Region.

The founder of the Heaven Way Church, located at Weija in the Greater Accra Region, was convicted by an Accra Circuit Court on two counts of defrauding by false pretences and one count of charlatanic advertisement.

Nana Agradaa allegedly conned several individuals by running advertisements on radio and television promising to double their money.

Dozens of people heard the advertisement and attended her church, where she reportedly took their money as part of a 'sika gari' scheme.

The preacher reportedly failed to double the money handed to her while also refusing to return the original sums given by her victims.

Angel Asiamah sends Agradaa message of hope

In a TikTok video shared on Thursday, July 24, 2025, Nana Agradaa’s husband reaffirmed his commitment to her and expressed hope that God would cause her to be released at the right time.

Angel Asiamah’s video showed his wife singing and dancing along to a gospel song.

He added a caption to the video indicating his belief that despite the bleak nature of their current circumstances, God would turn things around in his own time.

“God knows the best,” Angel Asiamah captioned the video, which he coupled with emojis signifying love and prayer.

The TikTok video of Angel Asiamah sending a message to his wife is below.

The hopeful message followed a stir on social media caused by Angel Asiamah after he pledged to remain faithful to his wife.

Speaking during a church sermon, the pastor vowed to abstain from relations with any woman and faithfully wait for his wife to serve her 15-year jail term.

The Twitter video of Angel Asiamah's pledge is below.

Angel Asiamah’s message to Agradaa stirs reactions

Ghanaians shared mixed reactions to the video of Angel Asiamah sending a reassuring message to his jailed wife, Nana Agradaa.

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments below.

Lady Posh said:

"I miss you, mummy 😭😭😭😭🥰."

HER EXCELLENCY wrote:

"Hhmmm 😭😭. God will make a way for us."

𝑩𝑳𝑶𝑮𝑮𝑬𝑹 commented:

"Abosom som yɛ nkurasesem. Bɔne nso bɛku bɔne foɔ."

T🩷 said:

"Everything will be fine, Mama. 🙏🏻"

LYDIA🇺🇸❤️ wrote:

"It shall be well you and the family🫂🤍."

🤍SIKADUDUƆ🤍 commented:

"THE END WILL BE BEAUTIFUL."

Sheila one 🩷🩷🍓 said:

"Time will tell 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️."

Gospel legend calls for Agradaa’s release

Previously, YEN.com.gh also reported that gospel legend Grace Ashy called for Nana Agradaa’s release from jail after she was sentenced to 15 years at Nwasam Female Prison.

Speaking at the New Patriotic Party National Delegates Conference, she said while she cannot dictate to the judicial system, she would not mind if the sentence was zero years.

Her call stirred mixed reactions on social media, with some expressing full support for Agradaa to be freed and others calling for more years to be added to her current jail sentence.

