Ghanaian gospel singer Grace Ashy has caused a stir on social media after sharing her opinion on the 15 year jail term given to Evangelist Nana Agradaa

Speaking in a TikTok video, Grace Ashy said while she cannot dictate to the judicial system, she would not mind if Nana Agradaa's sentence was reduced to 'zero years'

Nana Agradaa was sentenced to 15 years in jail by an Accra Circuit Court on Thursday, July 3, 2025, after being convicted for fraud

Legendary Ghanaian gospel singer Grace Ashy has sparked social media debate after commenting on the imprisonment of controversial preacher Nana Agradaa.

Patricia Asiedu Asiamah, more commonly known as Nana Agradaa, was jailed for 15 years by an Accra Circuit Court on Thursday, July 3, 2025.

She was convicted on two counts of defrauding by false pretences and one count of charlatanic advertisement and has been incarcerated at Nsawam Prison in the Eastern Region.

Despite her controversial nature, her imprisonment has sparked public debate, with some supporters starting a campaign for her to be freed.

Some Ghanaian pastors have reportedly been recruited to join the free Agradaa cause, according to popular preacher, Isaac Owusu Bempah.

The TikTok video of Owusu Bempah speaking about the free Agradaa efforts is below.

Grace Ashy speaks on free Agradaa campaign

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, Grace Ashy opened up on her reaction to the imprisonment of Nana Agradaa.

A blogger asked her to comment on the topic and she said while she is not the judge, lawyer or prosecutor, she still felt pity for her as a woman.

Grace Ashy said she cannot suggest to the courts how to handle their jobs but in her opinion, she wouldn’t mind if Nana Agradaa was given no time in jail.

“We are praying for her. I’m not the court or the judge, I’m not the prosecutor. I’m nobody. I’m not here to judge the number of years given to her, but personally even if they gave her zero years, I wouldn’t mind it,” she said.

The TikTok video of Grace Ashy speaking about Nana Agradaa is below.

Ghanaians react to Grace Ashy’s Agradaa comment

Social media users expressed mixed opinions in reaction to the video of Grace Ashy speaking about Nana Agradaa’s freedom.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments below.

akosuabillion2 said:

"Well said. Zero years, oooh, free Agradaa."

Nash_lil-Ficks& wrote:

"From her speech, she doesn't want her to be jailed 😂🤣."

Ernest Kumih commented:

"Well spoken, adwene no so. 👍"

queen mother P 227 said:

"Good answer; they want to push you to say something."

💗😇QUEEN JUANITA👸 wrote:

"Zero years mean Agradaa shouldn't have been sent to prison at all 😌."

Opanyin bi yere ❤️❤️ commented:

"These bloggers will lead us into temptation."

Banaba said:

"Please stop putting words in her mouth, please

Grace Ashy speaks on World Cup snub

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Grace Ashy opened up on how the Ghana Football Association (GFA) prevented her from obtaining a visa to the 2006 World Cup.

She stated during an interview with Onua TV that former President Kufuor charged the GFA to facilitate her travel to Germany for the World Cup due to her prominent role in being a cheerleader for the team and composing songs that galvanised support from Ghanaians.

However, Grace Ashy said when she went to the GFA for a letter for her visa process, they gave her a letter that told the German embassy to deny her application, something she only found out later.

