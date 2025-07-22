Popular Ghanaian spiritualist, Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah, has reacted to the sentencing of embattled televangelist Mama Pat, widely known as Agradaa.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

In an interview, Ajagurajah expressed empathy for Agradaa, stating that he felt sorry for her, especially because of her kids. He noted that, despite their past differences, he had never wished evil or harm upon her.

Ajagurajah empathises with Agradaa, recalls how she's been good to him. Image source: Ajagurajah, Nana Agradaa

Source: Facebook

“Of course. Agradaa has children,” he said in response to a question about whether he was saddened by her sentencing.

Agradaa has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for fraud and charlatanic advertisement. Despite public pressure to comment, the Overseer of the Ajagurajah Movement had previously remained silent on the matter. Some Ghanaians speculated that his silence stemmed from fear of Mama Pat.

However, in the recent interview, Ajagurajah clarified that his silence was not out of fear, but rather out of respect.

He explained that Agradaa had once been good to him, and therefore, he chose not to criticise her during her difficult time.

Agradaa jailed for 15 years for fraud

Evangelist Mama Pat, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, is currently serving a 15-year prison sentence for engaging in fraud and charlatanic advertisement.

She was pronounced guilty after standing trial over an issue involving her church members in 2022.

Agradaa organised a church service and promised to double the money for her church members. However, she seized their funds, failed to double the money and dismissed the service.

This sparked a public outcry, with many victims demanding their money and calling for the state to intervene.

She was picked up by the police, released on bail and was recently dragged to court over the matter.

Unfortunately, she did not return home after a judgment was pronounced on July 3, 2025, as the judge declared her guilty and sentenced her to a 15-year prison sentence in hard labour.

Agradaa has filed an appeal against the judgment pronounced by the Accra Circuit Court. She also filed a bail application, requesting the court to grant her temporary freedom while the appeal is being heard but her request was denied.

Watch the video of Ajagurajah speaking on Agradaa's sentencing below:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh