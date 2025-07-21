Nana Agradaa's husband, Angel Asiamah, has opened up on what transpired during a visit to his wife at the Nsawam Prison

Asiamah visited the prison facility on Saturday, July 19, 2025, two weeks after she started serving her 15-year jail term

His narration sparked social media reactions, with some Ghanaians hailing him for being a supportive husband

Nana Agradaa’s husband, Angel Asiamah, has shared details of his conversation with the jailed preacher after visiting her at Nsawam Prison.

The founder and leader of the Heaven Way Church in Accra has been jailed for 15 years after being convicted of fraud and charlatanic advertisement by an Accra Circuit Court.

Agradaa was accused of defrauding members of her church by allegedly running a money-doubling scam.

She received her sentence on Thursday, July 3, 2025, and was reportedly transferred to Nsawam Prison on Saturday, July 5.

Angel Asiamah visited his wife on Saturday, July 19, two weeks after she was sent to the facility.

Addressing the Heaven Way Church congregation on Sunday, July 20, he shared details of his conversation with his wife.

Asiamah said Nana Agradaa remained strong despite her challenging circumstances and had informed him to tell the congregation to keep praying for her.

Angel Asiamah addresses rumours of church closure

In his address to the Heaven Way Church, Angel Asiamah also pushed back against reports that the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) was considering shutting down the church.

He said those rumours were common even when Nana Agradaa was around, so he expected them to intensify now that she is facing legal challenges.

Asiamah said that, despite constant claims that the church would collapse, it remained standing under the banner of God.

Angel Asiamah’s Nsawam visit stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments from social media in reaction to the video of Angel Asiamah speaking about visiting Nana Agradaa in prison.

SHEMA said:

"So Agradaa is now your mom."

Sister Akosu wrote:

"Amazing husband 🥰."

Trudy commented:

"They should all find time one day and go and visit her, probably send her some fruits and bread."

Awura love❤️ said:

"Lord will do everything in Jesus name 🙏🙏🙏🙏😭😭😭😭😭😭🥰🥰🥰. Amen. Never give up 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌💯💯💯💯♥️♥️🙏🙏."

mod wrote:

"And what was the bible quotation? Eiiii, let us think waiii."

FOREVER GRATEFUL 🙏🙏🙏 commented:

"Thanks so much, you are such an amazing husband. God richly bless you for your love and care🙏🙏🙏."

Evelyn Danso said:

"God bless you, papa 🙏."

Angel Asiamah promises fidelity to Agradaa

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Angel Asiamah promised to remain chaste for the next 15 years until Nana Agradaa’s release from jail.

Addressing the Heaven Way Church congregation on Sunday, July 20, 2025, he addressed chatter on social media that he would not remain faithful to his wife while she serves her 15-year jail term for fraud.

Asiamah said he managed to refrain from sexual activities until he was 25 years old, so he sees no issue with spending another fifteen years in chastity.

