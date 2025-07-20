The founder of Heavenway Champion International Ministry, Evangelist Patricia Asiamah, was handed a 15-year sentence with hard labour

Her husband, Angel Asiamah, said he would not engage in any sexual relations while waiting for Agradaa to finish serving her jail term

Social media users who watched the video shared varied opinions in the comment section of the post

Angel Asiamah, the husband of convicted Evangelist Patricia Asiamah, said he will remain faithful to his wife even though she has been imprisoned.

Evangelist Patricia Asiamah, popularly called Agradaa, is the founder of Heavenway Champion International Ministry. She was sentenced on Thursday, July 3, 2025, by an Accra Circuit court. She was handed a 15-year sentence with hard labour.

Since she was sentenced, Angel Asiamah has taken over the running of the church, including the preaching slots on Sunday.

In a video on X, Angel Asiamah said many have asked him if he would become celibate because of his wife. Agradaa’s husband said he would not engage in sexual relations with other women while waiting for his wife to complete her jail term.

He added that he lived without sex until the age of 25, and therefore, another 15 years is not beyond his capacity to endure.

“People keep asking me if I can stay chaste due to what has happened to my wife. But I ask them, ‘Why can’t I remain faithful?’ People have forgotten that I lived without sex until I was about 25 years old.”

“So if I could abstain from sex during that time, then I can remain chaste now. Even if it will take 15 years, I can still stand,” he added.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Asiamah’s celibacy claim

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@Matata1z said:

"This guy is happy Agrada is in jail. Lmao. Why is he always talking about her staying in jail for 15 years when he’s supposed to be talking about how he’s going to help her get out of prison or reduce her sentence? How?"

@Dawson_Blaud wrote:

"Have you forgotten the nature of the tedua? During that time na you never tasted before oo but you taste before wey you know the sweetness wey dey inside, so you can’t tell me this story. 😪 Well, good luck to you on your 15 years of chastity 😂."

@livelike_nkunku said:

"This be en message for en members?"

@AzubillaPeter1 wrote:

"Chairman dey lie. By now, see he clear someone the very day them sentence Agradaa."

@OladokunElisha said:

"Bro said he did a 25-year pure abstinence, so a 15-year extension ain’t nun 😭😭. Man treating celibacy like it’s national service 😂💀. Somebody give this man a loyalty medal AND! a cold shower lmao 🤣."

@Elawenam wrote:

"Such a faithful man who will find??? Only Agradaaaa."

