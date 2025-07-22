Rihanna, the daughter of controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa, has warmed the hearts of many with her cheerful video

The video surfaced a day after she recited a poem begging for her mother to be released from the Nsawam Female Prison

Many people loved the fact that Rihanna looked happy in the video, as they pleaded with Angel Asiamahh and Agradaa's parents not to involve her in her legal matters

Rihanna, the daughter of jailed televangelist Nana Agradaa, looked cheerful in a new video after her viral video pleading for her mother's release sparked mixed reactions.

Nana Agradaa’s daughter Rihanna hangs out with Angel Asiamah and her uncle at the bird shop amid her mother's 15-year sentence. Image Credit: @agradaaba_gyemeso

Rihanna cheerful in new video after backlash

On Friday, July 18, 2025, a video of Rihanna reciting a poem begging for her mother to be released from the Nsawam Prison went viral on social media.

A day after the incident, which put Rihanna under public scrutiny, one gentleman known as Agradaaba Gyemeso shared a video of his visit to Agradaa's bird shop.

While there, he met Agradaa's husband, Angel Asiamah, who was dressed in a blue suit and jeans, and was taking care of the birds and the affairs of the shop.

During Agradaaba Gyemeso's visit, he got the chance to meet Rihanna and to spend time with her. The little girl looked cheerful as she made strange faces and moves in the video.

Reactions to Rihanna's joyful video

Many people were concerned about the well-being of Rihanna, such that they pleaded with Angel Asiamah and Agradaa's parents not to involve her in the televangelist's legal matters.

The reactions of social media users to Rihanna's video looking cheerful are below:

PROPHETESS FAFA _THE EAGLE 🦅said:

"YOU GUYS SHOULD NOT INVOLVE THIS INNOCENT GIRL IN ANYTHING, PLEASE... HIDE HER FOR NOW HER MOM WILL BE REALESE ENDING OF THIS MONTH🙏."

NAYAK_NAILS_TECH❤️❤️ said:

"Well, to me, I think they want to make the child happy."

Asamoah Bismark said:

"So you are the guy who wrote that poem for her."

A WOMAN OF SUBSTANCE said:

"LIKE MOTHER LK DAUGHTER VERY STRONG CHILD 🥰🥰🥰🫂🫂🫂🫂."

mama salo said:

"God bless you Gyemeso for the support. i Pray for the sake of Rihanna, mama pat will come out soon."

Mzz Jlo said:

"I thought u said mummy is gone and what😂😂😂 Charlie u guys should forget them wati😂😂😂settings nkoaaaa ba enfa."

Nana Agradaa’s daughter Rihanna sings the Sika Gari song. Image Credit: @originalagradaa

Old video of Rihanna singing ‘Sika Gari’ song trends

YEN.com.gh reported that an old video of Rihanna, the daughter of Nana Agradaa, went viral on social media. In the video, Rihanna was seen happily singing the Sika Gari song, which her mother used to promote her money-doubling scheme.

The video is trending just as Agradaa begins her 15-year prison sentence at Nsawam Female Prison for fraud.

Some social media users criticised the Sika Gari scheme, saying it misled many people. Others showed concern for Rihanna and her younger sister, now separated from their mother. A few also defended the young girl, saying she should not be judged for her mother’s actions.

