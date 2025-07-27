One of the last performances of Ghanaian music icon Charles Kojo Fosu, popularly called Daddy Lumba, has surfaced on social media

In the video, the musician expressed his appreciation to some people who have impacted his life and bid farewell to the audience

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their thoughts

Ghanaian music legend, Charles Kojo Fosu, popularly called Daddy Lumba, died on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at the Bank Hospital in Accra.

After the news of his demise went public, several videos of Daddy Lumba’s performances have been shared on social media.

Daddy Lumba sings 'Akanoma' as his last song during his 60th birthday bash. Photo credit: Daddy Lumba

One of his last performances before he passed got many emotional on social media. In the video on X, Daddy Lumba shared the last song he would sing, appreciated some people who have impacted his life, and clarified rumours about his health condition.

He expressed gratitude to his basic teacher and other key people in his life.

“Mama Acheampong trained me from childhood. She was my Agric teacher. When I was in school, I was always top of my class till I left. Many people do not know this, but many accuse my wife, Akosua Serwa, of poisoning me. My wife will not do that. I had a spine surgery. It was Mama Acheampong who took me to the hospital, and Nana Twum paid all my bills. I am grateful to you all.”

He announced to the audience that his final song he’d perform that day was ‘Akwanoma.’

“My life is a sacrifice. I will only do what I can, and when it’s my time to go, I will leave.”

‘Akwanoma’ is a Twi word that means ‘a lone traveller.’ The song talks about giving one's best while there is life and leaving when each person’s time is up.

Other videos that were shared online showed that Daddy Lumba lived like each day was his last. He often would sing ‘Akwanoma’ as his last song when he performed, and often bid the audience or whoever was listening farewell by saying ‘Makra mo.’

Another video of his first and last time at his radio station, DL FM, he bid everyone farewell as he often does.

Ghanaians mourn Daddy Lumba

