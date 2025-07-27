Saahene Osei has unlocked a significant academic milestone at the University of Ghana Law School

Dr Osei Kwame Despite's son attended the University of Ghana School of Law's graduation ceremony on Saturday, July 27, 2025

A photo of the young man with his father, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, at the graduation ceremony surfaced on social media

Saahene Osei, the son of Ghanaian business mogul Dr Osei Kwame Depite, has achieved a significant academic milestone.

The Despite Group of Companies CEO's son was among several students who graduated from the University of Ghana Law School at a ceremony on their campus on Saturday, July 26, 2025.

Saahene Osei's father, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, attended the event to cheer his son and witness him celebrate his milestone in the renowned tertiary institution.

A photo of the young man posing for the camera with his father while wearing his graduation gown and cap surfaced on social media after the event at the University of Ghana Law School.

In the photo, Saahene's father, Dr Osei Kwame Despite beamed with pride as he shared the heartfelt moment with his son after the graduation ceremony at the school.

The business mogul's son enrolled in the school after he graduated from Tema International School with an International Baccalaureate Diploma in May 2021.

Saahene's brother Ernest graduates from Ashesi University

Saahene Osei's graduation from the University of Ghana Law School comes almost a year after his elder brother, Ernest Ofori Osei, graduated from Ashesi University in 2024.

He was among the students who attended the 20th Commencement ceremony, held at its campus in Berekuso on Saturday, August 24, 2024.

Ernest Ofori Osei, who completed Tema International School a year before his brother Saahene, earned a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Business Administration.

A video from the graduation ceremony, showing Despite's son walking up the stage to receive his certificate and shaking the hands of the school's president, Patrick Awuah, surfaced on social media.

Ernest Ofori Osei's family, including Dr Osei Kwame Despite and his brothers Kennedy Osei and Saahene Osei, attended the graduation ceremony to celebrate his academic accomplishment.

