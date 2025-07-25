Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian music executive Sidi Mohammed, popularly known as Blakk Cedi, has graduated from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

Blakk Cedi: Stonebwoy's Manager Graduates From GIMPA, Adjudged Overall Best Marketing Student

Source: Instagram

The former manager of dancehall musician Stonebwoy took to his official Facebook page to announce his latest academic achievement.

In a social media post, Blakk Cedi shared that he missed his graduation ceremony at the 25th Congregation of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) on Friday, July 25, 2025, due to other commitments.

The artiste manager also announced that he emerged as the overall Best Marketing Student for his year group.

Blakk Cedi also recounted the challenges he had to overcome in his journey to achieve his impressive academic milestone at GIMPA.

He also noted that his milestone was a reminder to the older generation that it was still possible for them to pursue their academic dreams.

In his social media post, he wrote:

"Couldn’t make it to my graduation today — Friday, July 25th — for the 25th Congregation of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA). But I’m proud and grateful to share that I emerged as the Overall Best Marketing Student for my year group."

"Going back to school was not easy, but this moment makes it all worth it. It’s a powerful reminder that it’s never too late to rewrite your story. Conceive. Believe. Achieve."

Blakk Cedi's social media post is below:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh