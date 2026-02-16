Kweku Smoke and his associates clashed with a group after his performance at a music concert on Saturday, February 14, 2026

Footage of the heated clash after the music event on the campus of the University of Ghana in Legon emerged on social media

Kweku Smoke's and his crew's altercation has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians, including his die-hard fans online

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Paul Amankwah, popularly known as Kweku Smoke, was involved in a public altercation after his recent performance at a musical concert on the University of Ghana campus on Saturday, February 14, 2026.

An altercation ensues between Kweku Smoke, his crew, and another group after his performance at the Telecel Turn Up Party in Legon on Saturday, February 14, 2026. Photo source: @kwekusmoke, @ondatnews

On Saturday, February 14, 2026, telecommunication giants Telecel Ghana held the 2026 edition of the "Telecel Ghana TurnUp concert" at the Athletic Oval on the premises of the University of Ghana in Legon, Accra.

The musical concert was held at the prestigious tertiary institution as part of their Akwaaba Week and Valentine's Day celebrations.

Top Ghanaian musicians, including Black Sherif, Kweku Smoke and Lynx Entertainment signee KiDi, took the stage at the event to thrill the university students and fans with electrifying musical performances.

Kweku Smoke and crew involved in altercation

Following his performance at the "Telecel Ghana Turn Up concert," Kweku Smoke and his crew, including his close associate Abu National, were involved in an altercation on the University of Ghana campus.

In a video shared by blogger Ondat News on Monday, February 16, 2026, the Adu the Borga hitmaker and his associates were seen being held back during a heated clash with some unknown individuals.

An individual at the scene was heard urging the individuals to cool their temper and end all hostilities.

According to some reports, Kweku Smoke and his associates were allegedly attacked after his performance at the musical concert.

The rapper and his camp have to release a statement or publicly address the fracas that ensued between them and the others at the university campus.

The Instagram video of Kweku Smoke and his crew's altercation after his performance at the 2026 Telecel Turn Up party is below:

Kweku Smoke pays for KNUST student's surgery

Kweku Smoke earned widespread admiration after stepping in to cover the full cost of life-saving spinal surgery for Osman Awudu Abu, a final-year BA History student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Reginald Jojo Gwira, an engineering student and an aspiring SRC president, appealed on behalf of Osman on X.

He had publicly appealed for GH¢66,000 for Osman to undergo critical spinal surgery.

Kweku Smoke's altercation after performance stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Rekkybabytakingover wrote:

"They will all be fine."

Amedjakoueric commented:

"Ghana, this is how they fight 😂. Shouting and screaming, but never fighting."

Gentlejack2005 said:

"You only think about the artist smh."

