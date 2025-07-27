Prophet Ajagurajah has reacted to the news of Daddy Lumba's passing on Saturday, July 26, 2025

In a video, the Ajagurajah Movement leader strongly ruled out any spiritual reason for the legendary Highlife singer's passing

Claiming to have spoken to Lumba's wife after the news, Ajagurajah alleged that the musician's death was caused by human error

Spiritualist and leader of the Ajagurajah Movement, Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, has shared some insights into the death of Highlife musician Daddy Lumba.

In a video circulating on social media, Prophet Ajagurajah, as Bishop Asiamah is widely known, suggested that Lumba might have passed because of human error.

Daddy Lumba, the legendary Ghanaian musician born Charles Kwadwo Fosu, passed away in the early hours of Saturday, July 26, 2025.

The Fosu family, through their legal counsel Fati Ali Yallah, Esq., confirmed the devastating news in an official statement, announcing the passing of "Ghana's beloved musical icon" following what she described as a brief illness.

The passing of the 60-year-old Highlife legend shook the nation and prompted an outpouring of tributes from many prominent Ghanaians, including President John Mahama, former President Nana Akufo-Addo, and former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, sharing their tributes.

Other leading figures in the creative arts and entertainment industry, including broadcaster and Lumba superfan Serwaa Amihere, Nana Acheampong, Amakye Dede, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, King Promise, and many others, have also paid glowing tributes.

Ajagurajah speaks on Daddy Lumba's death

As Ghanaians grapple with the news and wonder what might have led to Lumba's unexpected passing, Prophet Ajagurajah has ruled out the involvement of any spiritual actions in the music icon's death.

According to him, while it was not yet time for Lumba to pass on, his unfortunate demise was not caused by any spiritual force.

Claiming to have spoken to the deceased's wife, Maame Broni, Ajaugrajah emphatically concluded that it was all due to human error, adding that it was the reason why he feared hospitals.

"What killed Daddy Lumba? Human error! It is not yet Daddy Lumba's time. No spirit or juju took his life. Human error! I spoke with his wife today. That is why I fearf hospitals," he said.

Watch Ajagurajah's reaction to Lumba's death below:

Daddy Lumba's life and career

Born on September 29, 1964, in Nsuta in the Ashanti Region to Kwadwo Fosu and Comfort Gyamfi, a.k.a. Ama Saah, Lumba rose from obscurity to become one of Ghana's biggest musicians ever.

Lumba started singing in his childhood and was the leader of Juaben Senior High School choir from 1983 until he completed in 1985. At Juaben SHS, he formed the Lumba Brothers group with two male friends and his then-girlfriend, Theresa Abebrese.

Upon completion of his secondary school education, Lumba travelled to Germany with the help of Abebrese. He met Ernest Nana Acheampong, who was already playing for a band in Germany. Through their meeting, Lumba, who was only a gospel singer, experimented with highlife and never looked back.

The two picked the old Lumba Brothers name when they decided to form a group and released their debut album, Yɛɛyɛ Aka Akwantuo Mu in 1989. Recorded in 1986, the album was not released until three years later due to financial constraints. Lumba's then-wife, Akosua Serwaa, produced the album.

After the maiden album, Lumba went solo and released over 30 albums, many of which are critically acclaimed and commercially acclaimed.

Watch Lumba talk about his relationship with Nana Acheampong below:

