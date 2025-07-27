Davido paid a special tribute to the late Highlife legend at his concert in Toronto, Canada, on Saturday, July 26, 2025

He got Daddy Lumba's Aben Wo Ha and other songs played at the Scotiabank Arena, hours after his passing was confirmed

Davido's gesture warmed the hearts of Ghanaians online, with many hailing the Nigerian

Afrobeats star Davido, known in private life as David Adeleke, has honoured the memory of late Highlife musician Daddy Lumba.

Daddy Lumba, the legendary Ghanaian musician born Charles Kwadwo Fosu, passed away in the early hours of Saturday, July 26, 2025.

The news of his passing, which had been trending online for hours, was confirmed by Lumba's legal counsel, Fati Ali Yallah, who released a statement on behalf of his family.

According to the statement, the Highlife legend had been taken ill a short while ago. He was 60.

The confirmation has thrown Ghana into a state of mourning, with prominent Ghanaians, including President John Mahama, former President Nana Akufo-Addo, and former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, sharing their tributes.

Other leading figures in the creative arts and entertainment industry, including broadcaster and Lumba superfan Serwaa Amihere, Nana Acheampong, Amakye Dede, and many others, have also paid glowing tributes.

One of the standout tributes has come from Nigerian superstar Davido, who honoured Lumba during his concert in Toronto, Canada.

Davido plays Lumba's song at Toronto concert

Currently on a tour of North America, Davido made a stop at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Saturday evening, hours after Daddy Lumba's passing was confirmed.

During his performance at the packed-to-capacity 19,800 arena, Davido asked for some of Daddy Lumba's most popular songs, like Enye Awurade Den and Aben Wo Ha, to be played at the show.

As Aben Wo Ha played, the whole auditorium danced and sang along as if it were a Ghanaian concert.

Watch below for the video as shared on Facebook:

Daddy Lumba's life and career

Born Charles Kwadwo Fosu on September 29, 1964, in Nsuta in the Ashanti Region to Kwadwo Fosu and Comfort Gyamfi, a.k.a. Ama Saah, Lumba rose from obscurity to become one of Ghana's biggest musicians ever.

Lumba started singing in his childhood and was the leader of Juaben Senior High School choir from 1983 until he completed in 1985. At Juaben SHS, he formed the Lumba Brothers group with two male friends and his then-girlfriend, Theresa Abebrese.

Upon completion of his secondary school education, Lumba travelled to Germany with the help of Abebrese. He met Ernest Nana Acheampong, who was already playing for a band in Germany. Through their meeting, Lumba, who was only a gospel singer, experimented with highlife and never looked back.

Lumba shared the story with Nana Acheampong in the video below:

The two picked the old Lumba Brothers name when they decided to form a group and released their debut album, Yɛɛyɛ Aka Akwantuo Mu in 1989. Recorded in 1986, the album was not released until three years later due to financial constraints. Lumba's then-wife, Akosua Serwaa, produced the album.

After the maiden album, Lumba went solo and released over 30 albums, many of which are critically acclaimed and commercially acclaimed.

Sad scenes at Daddy Lumba's house

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the untimely passing of Daddy Lumba had hit his family and loved ones hard.

A video from the late musician's house showed a sad atmosphere as some family members gathered to grieve.

The video of Daddy Lumba's family and loved ones triggered sad reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.

