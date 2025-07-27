Legendary Ghanaian musician Nana Acheampong has paid tribute to his friend Daddy Lumba after his passing

Veteran highlife musician Nana Acheampong has conveyed profound sorrow in the wake of his longtime friend and musical partner, Daddy Lumba’s passing.

The duo, famously known as the Lumba Brothers, played a crucial role in popularising the highlife genre across Ghana, breathing new life into the music scene throughout the 1980s and 1990s.

Nana Acheampong remembers Daddy Lumba

In a heartfelt tribute shared on social media platforms, Nana Acheampong expressed his grief, stating,

"It has been difficult for me to accept this sad news. Menua Kojo Fosu, why this shock?"

This poignant message captured the deep bond and mutual respect that flourished between the two artists, whose influence shaped the Ghanaian music landscape for decades.

Daddy Lumba, whose real name was Charles Kwadwo Fosu, tragically passed away on July 26, 2025, at The Bank Hospital in Accra after battling a short illness, believed to be a severe respiratory condition.

His untimely death has left an immense void in the highlife music community and among fans who revered his emotive singing style and lyrical depth. In light of this tremendous loss, the Fosu family has requested privacy as they navigate this difficult period of mourning.

The Lumba Brothers' collaboration, which began in the early 1980s, reached new heights with the release of their iconic 1989 album Yɛɛyɛ Aka Akwantuo Mu, a record that remains a timeless classic within the highlife genre.

The synergy between Nana Acheampong and Daddy Lumba not only enriched Ghanaian music but also served as an inspiration for countless artists and music lovers across generations, highlighting themes of love, community, and cultural pride.

As the nation collectively mourns the loss of Daddy Lumba, Nana Acheampong's heartfelt tribute resonates deeply, reflecting the sadness felt by many who have lost a cherished musical legend.

"It has been difficult for me to accept this sad news. Menua Kojo Fosu why this shock? Hmmm, you have indeed done what the creator brought you on earth to do; you will forever inspire generations. My family and I are in pain. To the family of my beloved brother, may God hold you tight in this moment. Rest in glory my brother and legend. Fly high, my Lumba brother 🕊🕊😭."

Nana Acheampong speaks on beef with Lumba

Nana Acheampong has spoken about the longstanding rumours regarding a rift between himself and Daddy Lumba.

He firmly dismissed any notions of animosity, emphasising that their occasional lyrical rivalry was always intended for entertainment value rather than a reflection of personal conflict.

During an interview on Accra FM, Nana Acheampong addressed concerns regarding public perceptions of a feud between the two, acknowledging that while their music may have sparked speculation, their friendship remained intact over the years.

He recognised that their separation in the music industry had divided fans, many of whom cherished the partnership they formed as young, talented performers.

The resulting disappointment among their followers led to wild assumptions that money or romantic interests could have driven them apart, a notion he assures is unfounded.

Serwaa Amihere mourns Daddy Lumba

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere, who visited the residence of Daddy Lumba after his passing.

The GHOne TV presenter looked simple and classy in a black maxi dress and showed off her bare face without makeup.

Some social media users have commented on Serwaa Amihere's look as she mourned her dearest friend in a viral video.

