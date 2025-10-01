Abronye DC was involved in a heated confrontation with a Lawson TV presenter over a report about the petition against him

In a video, the New Patriotic Party Bono Regional Chairman accused the media personality of peddling falsehoods on their platform

Abronye DC's verbal clash with the Lawson TV presenter in a live segment has stirred mixed reactions from netizens on social media

The controversial Bono Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, has courted attention following his heated verbal exchange with a media personality on air.

On Tuesday, September 30, 2025, the outspoken politician was referred to the NPP's disciplinary committee for alleged misconduct after the party's General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, filed a petition against him.

Abronye DC has been accused of making defamatory statements against prominent NPP officials, including the flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

He is also alleged to have made some false allegations against Justin Kodua Frimpong regarding the concealment of a committee report, which called for Kennedy Agyapong to be expelled from the party.

Abronye DC clashes with Lawson TV presenter

Speaking about the petition against him in an interview with a female Lawson TV presenter, Abronye DC fumed and called out her colleague for allegedly making some false statements concerning his case.

He noted that the media personality had mischaracterised Justin Kodua Frimpong's petition against him.

Abronye DC also accused the individuals of using the Kumasi-based media platform to smear his name and disrespect him.

He noted that the presenter's conduct was a dent in Lawson TV's reputation, and it affected the credibility of their media platform.

The NPP Bono Regional Chairman warned that the presenter's conduct could also expose the media broadcasting station to potential defamation lawsuits in the future.

The video of Abronye DC clashing with the Lawson TV presenter on air is below:

Abronye responds to NPP petition against him

Abronye DC's clash with the Lawson TV presenter on air comes hours after he responded to the petition filed against him by Justin Kodua Frimpong.

The NPP Bono Regional Chairman said he was ready to appear before the disciplinary committee and demanded that the proceedings be broadcast live for Ghanaians to witness.

Abronye DC also accused NPP flagbearer aspirant Kennedy Agyapong of being a toxic presence in the party.

Abronye's clash with TV presenter stirs reactions

Sampson commented:

"Abronye is right. Let’s be sincere, most of you, the Akan-speaking presenters, must up your work."

Ice man wrote:

"The media always gives out misinformation to the public. Thumbs up, Abonye."

Babs said:

"The triumphant man. The true patriot is speaking."

Khobby commented

"But sometimes, the Twi newscasters add unnecessary information to the simple story given to them. They say things to soil people's reputations just by translation. It is bad."

Abronye blasts Lordina Mahama over UN speech

YEN.com.gh also reported that Abronye blasted Lordina Mahama over her speech at the United Nations' 7th annual Prayer Service for Children Assembly.

In his first broadcast after his release from police custody, the NPP politician said that the First Lady performed poorly and was a big disgrace to the nation.

Abronye DC's emphatic remarks about Lordina Mahama's speech to the United Nations had sparked massive backlash from Ghanaians on social media.

