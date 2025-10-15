Prominent Ghanaian media personality Nana Romeo has reacted to the latest public statement purported to be from the children of the late Daddy Lumba and his first wife, Akosua Serwaa.

On Wednesday, October 15, 2025, a press statement allegedly signed by the late singer's daughter, Charlyn Fosuh, emerged on social media after her mother accused her co-wife, Odo Broni, of negligence in her husband's demise and requested an investigation.

In the statement shared by Afia Schwarzenegger and the handlers of the late Daddy Lumba's social media platforms, the children appeared to disassociate themselves from their mother’s recent legal action against Odo Broni, family head Victor Kofi Owusu Banahene and Transitions Funeral Home.

The three children stated that their only wish was for their father to be buried with dignity and in a manner befitting his greatness. They also sought to unify with other children of Daddy Lumba to refrain from engaging in any undignified behaviour.

Romeo reacts to Daddy Lumba's children's statement

In a video shared by renowned blogger Caleb Nii Boye on his official Facebook page, Nana Romeo called on Ghanaians to disregard the press statement from Daddy Lumba and Akosua Serwaa's three children.

The radio presenter claimed that the letter from the late highlife musician's children that had gone viral on social media was fake.

He said:

"There is this information going around on social media. Concerning the letter which states that Daddy Lumba's children with Akosua Serwaa distance themselves from their mother's court injunction, I am telling you to disregard that false information."

Nana Romeo claimed that Daddy Lumba's three children with Akosua Serwaa had not written any press statement to be circulated on social media.

He said:

"I want you to disregard it. There is no truth in it. Daddy Lumba's children have not written any letters and released them publicly. Everybody should understand that there is no truth in the information that has gone viral."

The video of Nana Romeo urging Ghanaians to disregard the late Daddy Lumba's children's alleged letter is below:

